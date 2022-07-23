Hunger Task Force plans to 'Spread the Love' with a peanut butter drive next week

Team work makes the dream work!

That’s why Karen Wimmer, Director of Charities for Wimmer Communities apartment properties, is donating dozens of boxes of food to Hunger Task Force.

“We’ve always through that to give back to our community, who has been so generous to us, is a real privilege,” Wimmer says. “Thanks to our generous employees and residents, we’ve been able to do that.”

One of the most important items Wimmer dropped off is peanut butter.

“I think peanut butter is one of those foods that’s used everywhere for everything,” she says. “It’s a practical thing to be able to donate.”

Jonathan Hansen is the Director of Development with Hunger Task Force. He says peanut butter is a pretty hot commodity – just like so many other food items right now. Between inflation and supply chain issues, lots of families are struggling to put food on the table.

“Hunger Task Force and our partners are really working hard to make sure that, through Stop Summer Hunger, we can raise a lot of money to feed kids in our community and collect a lot of nutritious peanut butter as well,” Hansen says.

Which is why Hunger Task Force needs your help. Our Stop Summer Hunger campaign is still going strong and there’s plenty of time for you to support a neighbor in need. Wimmer says it’s an excellent organization to support.

“They’re local, the food is free and in addition to their giving out food, they have teaching programs for people and so we just think it’s a great way to impact the community,” she says.

Wimmer Communities’ staff and residents have already donated tons of food – each of the 29 properties is a community drop of location for the Stop Summer Hunger campaign.

But it doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference.

“Every donation to Hunger Task Force matters, whether you’re donating $25, a case of peanut butter – we’re 100% community supported, and every donation helps us to feed families, kids and seniors right here in our community,” Hansen says.

And this year, Hansen says helping out couldn’t be easier.

“Make a cash donation online or on Tuesday, July 26, if you can, come on down to TMJ4’s studios on Capitol Drive, make a donation of peanut butter and help us spread the love in our community.”

