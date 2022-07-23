Maxxine Dupri Makes Her WWE SmackDown Debut

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
