ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Maxxine Dupri Makes Her WWE SmackDown Debut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this week’s WWE SmackDown, Max Dupri’s “sister” Maxxine made her debut. The Maximum Male Models were featured in a brief backstage promo on SmackDown. In her debut, Maxxine hyped the beachwear...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 2

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE World Champion In Horrible Car Wreck

That could have been worse. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and a lot of them wrestle on shows of different levels. You are only going to have heard of so many wrestlers out there, but a good many of them might have made an impact wrestling elsewhere at one point or another. One such former WWE star had some bad news recently, but it could have been much worse.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Answers AEW Star’s Challenge

Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Las Vegas#Combat#Wwe Smackdown Debut#Nxt#The Maximum Male Models#Maxmalemodels#Fox
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stillrealtous.com

Unhappy AEW Stars Interested In WWE Now That Vince McMahon Is Retired

Vince McMahon sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world on Friday when he officially announced his retirement, and it seems that the landscape is destined to change now that he’s stepped away. Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that he spoke to AEW stars who are unhappy with the company...
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on Sasha Banks and Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, there is a lot of hope within WWE regarding potential improvements. The commentary on Friday’s SmackDown had a notable change as the announcers appeared a little more at ease during the broadcast. When Xavier Woods sat in with the announcers, he made note of ROH and NJPW. If Vince was still in charge, the references to the other promotions would not have been permitted.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Letter Vince McMahon Sent To WWE Superstars Revealed

On Friday Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE and the wrestling world is still trying to process the news. According to Reddit user kerrmit125 who has broken stories in the past, Vince sent the following letter to talent announcing his retirement:. “To all WWE Superstars: as I approach...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Written Out Of Storyline Due To Backstage Heat

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of NXT stars receive name changes after getting called up to the main roster. LA Knight was called up and renamed Max Dupri and in recent weeks he’s been the key figure in the Maximum Male Models storyline. However,...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 video: Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson’s return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208. Gustafsson (18-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), a former three-time UFC title challenger, made a comeback from a two-year layoff on Saturday. Krylov (28-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) didn’t allow him the chance to get a feel for the octagon, though, because he blasted the Swede with a haymaker for an early knockdown.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Done With AEW

On Saturday night the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view aired live, but Tully Blanchard did not appear with the Tully Blanchard Enterprise’s group, and it was later revealed that the group was acquired by Prince Nana. Following the PPV Fightful Select is reporting that Tully Blanchard was not at...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Renee Paquette Posts New Video Reacting To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More

Following the big news on Friday that Vince McMahon would be retiring from WWE, Renee Paquette posted a reaction video to her YouTube channel. In the video, which you can see below, Paquette thanked McMahon for everything she learned from him during her time with the company and said she’s excited to see what Stephanie McMahon will bring to the table as co-CEO:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
Yardbarker

ROH Death Before Dishonor Result: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal clashed tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor with the ROH World TV Championship on the line, but it was Joe who would walk out victorious. The giant superstar showed no mercy in his match against Jay Lethal, coming away with a win thanks to some late heroics and pure athleticism. Towards the end of the match, Joe caught Lethal in the Coquina Clutch, only for Lethal to slip out of it and try to trap Joe in a submission of his own.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Vince McMahon is Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE

Speculation that Vince McMahon would return to WWE after his scandals are no longer in the spotlight was addressed by Wade Keller during a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show. According to Keller, McMahon is truly gone, and his return is not anticipated. He continued by saying that it doesn’t seem like the decision to name Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs is a cover for a later comeback.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy