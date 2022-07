Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO