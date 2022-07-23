ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Mother of man killed in stabbing, shooting incident at Broad Rock Boulevard store speaks out

By D'mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSXyi_0gppufYC00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Police have identified a potential suspect in a homicide that left two people injured and one person dead on July 11 at the James Food Store in Richmond.

The family of 29-year-old Taron Irby, the man who died, is heartbroken. 8News spoke with Irby’s mother, who is trying to grapple with laying her son to rest on Saturday, July 23.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two injured in Southside Richmond shooting, one person found dead

“I’m hurt. Words just can’t explain how I feel right now,” Kendra Irby said. She was at a loss for words as she tried to make sense of the fact that she won’t see her son anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTq7g_0gppufYC00
Taron Irby. Photo contributed by Kendra Irby.

Taron sustained fatal stab wounds from the incident that took place on Monday, July 11, at the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police said they were called to the scene for a reported shooting, but when they arrived and went inside the store, they found Taron laying on the ground with stab wounds. Two other individuals were shot — one of them had life-threatening injuries.

“Normally a child should be burying you. This is the worst feeling in the whole wide world,” Kendra told 8News.

Taron Irby was a father of two young girls, and a man that many people in the community called ‘a good guy.’

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2UnA_0gppufYC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRdty_0gppufYC00
Taron Irby. Photos contributed by Kendra Irby

“I didn’t even know my boy was this loved, and it feels great to know he was loved by so many people,” Kendra said, adding, “His kids were everything to him. His family was everything to him. He was just a loving person.”

Now, to get through the pain of losing her son, Kendra said she wants to honor him by making sure people get to know the man that he really was. She said he loved making music, spending time with his kids and having fun.

Richmond Police seeking homicide suspect after shooting, stabbing at Broad Rock Boulevard store

Taron’s cousin Ciera also remembered the time she spent with him at his musical showcase.

“Being there to be his support — we had a ball. I’m never going to forget that. His laughs, all of that is just contagious. Whenever he laughed, you had to laugh,” Ciera said.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person of interest , or has any information about the case is asked to contact police 804-646-3926 , or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fredericksburg man arrested on multiple firearm charges after shooting

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was recently arrested on multiple firearm charges after allegedly firing a single gunshot near a school, police said. Fredericksburg police responded to the 200 block of Charles Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a man matching the suspect’s description and apprehended him after a brief chase on foot.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
rvahub.com

Five Injured in Shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard

Last night (Saturday) at approximately 11:24 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. RPD officers located five adult males with gunshot wounds outside of a structure. Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Commerce Road, and NBC12 is working to learn more about the person who was shot and the officer involved. We’re sending a crew to the scene - check back for...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Broad Rock Boulevard#The James Food Store
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YORKTOWN, VA
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Video shows some Richmond Police cheering moments before tear-gassing peaceful protesters: 'It's going down'

RICHMOND, Va -- Newly-released video showing Richmond Police Officers deploying tear gas into a peaceful crowd of protesters gathered at the former Robert E. Lee Monument is now available for the public to view. As part of a federal lawsuit settlement between multiple demonstrators and the City of Richmond, police records from the day of the incident on June 1, 2020, were released through the Library of Virginia more than two years later.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Five men injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after five men were shot Saturday night. Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11:24 p.m. Five adult males with gunshot wounds were found outside of a structure. Two victims were taken to a...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy