Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 16-July 22, 2022

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
Maksym and Andrii, both 11, holding toy guns, salute a convoy of Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint constructed by residents along a highway in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Evgeniy Maloletka / Associated Press)

July 16-22, 2022

From boys holding toy guns, saluting a convoy of Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint constructed by residents along a highway in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, to a woman comforting a wounded man as he is placed in the bed of a truck after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths in Rio de Janeiro, to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrating after running the 200 meters in the second-fastest time ever at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

