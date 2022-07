MAPLE HILL, Onslow County — The Onslow County community rallied together Sunday to welcome home a teen who was shot in the head during a hunting accident earlier this year. Family and friends, led by the Haws Run Fire Department, flooded the road in front of Bryson Capps Maple Hill home for a drive-by parade to show their support for the teen, finally home after seven months of outpatient treatment.

