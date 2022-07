POTTSVILLE, PA – Keystone 12 Little League manager Ben Falls still felt pretty good Friday night, this after his team had been trounced by an 8-1 count by Blue Mountain in the first of what proved to be two Section 3 championship games. Falls’ faith in his team was rewarded Saturday afternoon when Keystone bounced back, claiming a 13-1 five-inning win over Blue Mountain. It was a winner-take-all game and Keystone won big time this time.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO