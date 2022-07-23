ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allyson Felix will get one more last lap, in women's 4x400 relay semis Saturday night

By Shalise Manza Young
 3 days ago
Track & Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 Jul 15, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Allyson Felix runs the second leg of the USA mixed 4 x 400m relay that placed third in 3:10.18 during the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 18715905

Surprise!

Allyson Felix's last lap wasn't her last lap after all.

On Friday night as Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships were unfolding in Eugene, Ore., the NBC Olympics Twitter feed announced that Felix will run the preliminary round of the women's 4x400 meter relay on Saturday night.

For weeks it had been advertised that Felix's last race on the global stage would be in the mixed 4x400m relay, which took place on last week, on the first night of the Championships. The 36-year-old announced in April that this would be her last competitive season.

Felix ran the second leg of the relay in the medal race and got the baton around in a solid 50.15 seconds; the U.S. won the bronze medal.

It was the 19th Worlds medal of her illustrious career, more than any man or woman in history.

Assuming the Americans make out of the preliminary race, the U.S. could have 400m hurdles world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow long hurdles star Dalilah Muhammad are part of the four-woman group for the medal race, virtually guaranteeing a medal.

Even if Felix only runs the prelim she will still get a medal, meaning she'd retire with an even 20 Worlds medals.

The women's 4x400m prelims begin at 8:10 p.m. Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/allyson-felix-will-get-one-more-last-lap-in-womens-4-x-400-relay-semis-saturday-night-023151931.html

