ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rainbow crosswalk installed ahead of Pikes Peak Pride

By Brett Yager, Maggy Wolanske
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of this weekend’s local Pride Festival, Colorado Springs residents and visitors can enjoy a jaunt across a rainbow.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3PqI_0gpprAUQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7YV7_0gpprAUQ00

The Pikes Peak Pride Committee installed a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street on Friday, ahead of this weekends Pikes Peak Pride event taking place in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Once, kinda the first like little strip was getting laid down,” Event Organizer Jessica Laney said. “That was, to me, that was kinda the symbol of like, pride weekend has started we’re like… officially doing this!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1didoX_0gpprAUQ00

Thousands are expected to take part in Pride events this Saturday and Sunday.

Pikes Peak Pride is hosting the Flaunt your Pride two-day festival at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. The event will feature vendors and food trucks, along with “high energy entertainment,” according to the event’s website.

Sherlock’s Homes Foundation is the non-profit partner of Pikes Peak Pride. Extra funds raised from the event will be donated to help repair the foundations Colorado Springs home.

“It’s quite an honor that they’re helping us do this and bringing awareness to our cause,” said Jacob Jennings, Founder of Sherlock’s Homes Foundation. “It will help us save eight lives.”

Sunday is the event’s family day, which will feature booths and games for young members of the community, along with the Flaunt your Pride Parade, which will start at Platte Avenue and end on Vermijo Avenue via Tejon St. near Alamo Square Park.

“I’m just excited to see this wonderful community be able to come and celebrate and flaunt their pride,” said Jennifer Walters, the Volunteer Coordinator for Pikes Peak Pride.

Road closures will be in effect Friday through Sunday:

1 p.m. Friday – 9:30 p.m. Sunday

  • Vermijo Avenue between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street

9 a.m. – noon Sunday

  • Tejon Street and all ancillary streets between Dale and Costilla Streets
>>Click here for more info on road closures during Pride Fest

Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and run through the weekend. There will also be corresponding celebrations at Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ+ bars and restaurants, including La Burla Bee , Club Q , and Icons .

Further details can be found at www.pikespeakpride.org/events .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Ceremonial groundbreaking for new USAFA Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ceremonial groundbreaking took place for the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center and True North Commons Development outside the Academy’s North Gate early morning. The new center is part of a public-private partnership bringing a new visitor experience to the Academythrough private funding. The development is planned on 57 acres of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Pride Parade returns after a three-year hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s been three years since the last Pikes Peak Pride Parade so energy in the community that came out to participate was running high. “The most people ever, this is the happiest pride in Colorado Springs that I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here 20 years,” said Elizabeth Eagle. Downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Burn restrictions lifted in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced that Burn Restrictions for the City of Colorado Springs will be lifted. The Burn Restriction will be rescinded starting at noon. The risks inherent to structure, grassland and wildfires have been reduced, said CSFD. Burning trash, yard waste, or construction materials along with the use […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Lt. Governor visits Colorado Springs to commemorate ADA

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera visited the Independence Center in Colorado Springs on Monday to sign a proclamation commemorating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Lt. Governor Primavera is serving as acting Governor of Colorado while Governor Jared Polis attends the bipartisan Western Governors Association annual meeting in Idaho. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs. Crews responded to the fire at 7310 California Dr., just after 8:30 a.m. The cause to the fire is unknown at this time. The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Pride Festival kicked off Saturday, marking the first in-person celebration in two years due to the pandemic. This weekend, Alamo Square Park transformed into an area for things like live entertainment, food vendors, and booths for health services and support. A family came out to support their daughter, The post Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Rainbow#Racism#Pikes Peak Pride
KXRM

Pueblo Fire Department selected for fire mitigation project

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo Fire Department has been selected for the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) Workforce Development funding for a fire mitigation project. The Department of Corrections State Wildland Inmate Fire Teams will complete the six-week project. They will focus on the river bed areas in the city, specifically Fountain […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

RV fire on California Dr. extinguished

UPDATE: CSFD says the RV fire is out. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. No structures were involved. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a vehicle fire at 7310 California Dr. CSFD reported that a large recreational vehicle (RV) caught fire at this location. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
99.9 KEKB

Brave Enough to Hunt for Ghosts at These Haunted Colorado Places?

Hearing unexplained footsteps, seeing mysterious apparitions, and witnessing other paranormal activity might send shivers down your spine, but for those who are brave enough to explore locations where these kinds of haunted happenings have occurred, the opportunity is available. Ghost Hunts USA offers a variety of ghost hunts around the...
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek July 20, 2022 Edition

06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
KXRM

Unbuckled drivers be warned: seat belt enforcement is on

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement are teaming up once again for the ‘Click It or Ticket‘ seat belt enforcement campaign. We have all heard it before – click it or ticket. “It’s something that we go over constantly and that is seat belts saves lives,” CSP Trooper Joshua Lewis […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Celebrate rafting season at the 13th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

CAÑON CITY, Colo. —Celebrate the whitewater season on the Arkansas River during the 13th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival (GCWF)!. Enjoy the summer flows in the historic city with whitewater competitions and land-based recreation events. RGWF will pair boats, bands and beer for a weekend of fun-filled (and whitewater-fueled) events at Centennial Park.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy