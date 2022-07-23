ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville man works to help diagnose ALS sooner

By Anna Darling
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW9Jf_0gppr2Vr00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Bentonville man is dedicating his life to advocating for people with ALS, and trying to help diagnose the disease sooner.

“I’m a movie connoisseur,” said Tommy Edward Culpepper, Jr. “I love movies.”

For Culpepper, movies have always been his saving grace. Even when he was a kid growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I grew up in the Peabody Projects and the home environment wasn’t the greatest,” he said. “Star Wars, Blade Runner, Highlander. Movies like that are excellent getaways for me.”

Until he found himself in a nightmare that started in the doctors office.

“He closes the door, sits me down. It was like a movie,” he remembered. “He just goes right into it. He tells me that I have a motor neuron disease.”

He was diagnosed with ALS in February of 2019 at 48 years old. He said he was a very active person at that time, especially enjoying walks and bike rides on the trails around Bentonville.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” he said. “I got the hey, you’re healthy as a horse some weeks prior, so you know it hurt. I felt like I was doing everything right.”

ALS is amyotrophic lateral sclerosi , also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It’s a fata neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Like many diagnosed with ALS, Culpepper had no prior history. However, he started noticing signs of the disease several years before he was diagnosed.

“In roughly late 2016, early 2017, I started noticing some weird muscle twitches. It didn’t hurt or anything but it was just random.”

‘ACT for ALS Act’ on Capitol Hill; Arkansans fight for more resources for ALS patients

He then started noticing muscle twitches in his left arm, his neck and his left leg. When he was standing at the stove and cooking dinner one night, he said his leg locked up and he fell, nearly hitting his head on the kitchen island. That’s when he and his wife decided to bring it to his primary doctor.

He said the hardest part is no longer being able to do the simple things.

“Being able to do that dress yourself, groom yourself, bathe yourself and you know and tie a tie, tie a bow tie and write, feed yourself to be able to walk without assistance,” he said. “I can no longer do any of that.”

But Culpepper isn’t going down without helping other people first. He’s part of a study with an organization called Everything ALS based.

Indu Navar said the group’s goal is to harness the power of technology to help diagnose ALS sooner.

“It takes about 18 months to two years to get diagnosed,” she said. “By the time they get diagnosed, that really is at the end of life, or they probably pass away before they’re able to get a diagnosis.”

They are studying the physiological biomarkers to see if the brain is giving warning signs to the onset of ALS.

“How do you walk, how do you move your hands, how do you speak?” she said. “How do you’re facial movements change?”

“I am part of the voice study,” said Culpepper. “They’re looking at our voices, trying to determine when it starts to change because of ALS.”

A group of bipartisan congressmembers is also working to make sure the government is keeping its promises to work towards diagnosing, treating and curing ALS. They sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration on July 15th.

President Joe Biden signed the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act” in December of 2021. It requires the government to advance the understanding of neurodegenerative diseases like ALS. The FDA has to publish and implement a five year plan to foster drug development, and it has to award grants for research into how to prevent, diagnose, mitigate, treat and cure ALS.

For Navar, this cause is close to her heart. She lost her husband to ALS in 2019 and made a promise to him before he died.

“His suffering is not going to be in vain. This suffering is not going to be a number in this disease,” she said. “His suffering will mean we will get treatment for this disease.”

Fort Smith man’s ALS symptoms subside in clinical trial

Culpepper has about a year and a half left in his five-year prognosis, and he wants to make the most of the time he has left.

“I’m blessed and I have the support of my wife, my family and my friends and that all keeps me going,” he said. “Plus just advocating for others.”

Culpepper works as an advocate the ALS Wonderland Foundation based in Little Rock.

The non-profit started after Lara Blume McGee lost her father to ALS. She said he was diagnosed in 2009, but disease started to progress in 2012.

“My dad was an athlete, never sick, muscular, always at the gym, he would ride his bike from West Little Rock to downtown to go to work,” she said. “I saw my dad’s body changing. What’s so sad about ALS is it does not affect your mind. Your mind is as sharp as it was before.”

When her dad couldn’t breathe one day, he decided to get a tracheotomy, which intensified the care he required. Until one day he decided he was done and wanted to take it out, which means he wouldn’t survive. She said he died peacefully in 2015.

Now working in her father’s honor, her foundation works to create awareness, support and funding for people with ALS in Arkansas.

“Financially, it takes a huge toll,” she said. “There’s caregivers, there’s medical equipment, there’s medicine. You have to get to your appointment in Little Rock because there’s only one ALS clinic. So all of that cost money.”

They help pay for hotels, wheelchair vans and gas so patients can get to those appointments.

The ALS in Wonderland Foundation is hosting a benefit concert fundraiser on September 15th at the Northwest Arkansas Community College. Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Genealogy: Research Your Roots

It’s human nature to wonder where we came from and who our ancestors were. Some have family stories passed down about how their ancestors came to Arkansas, and others have very little known family history. Tracking down ancestors and understanding what their lives were like can put our own lives in perspective and give continuity to the greater story we’re all living. Tackling your family’s ancestry isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. If you’re ready to use your investigative skills and dig into your roots, read on for how to start tracing your family’s Arkansas genealogy.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA Tech Summit returning in-person in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 25, the Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit announced that it is returning in person this fall. According to a press release, the “Heartland’s premier technology conference” will return to in-person programming in downtown Bentonville from October 16-18. Conference programming will feature tracks in “Mobility & Supply Chain,” “Cybersecurity,” “Health & Wellness,” “Web 3.0” and “Entrepreneurship.”
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Crunch Fitness franchise coming to Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville

Crunch Fitness is set to open its first Arkansas location inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall in north Fayetteville. The company last week announced the new franchise, and said the plan is for a winter launch of Crunch Fayetteville. The $5 million facility will occupy a 55,000-square-foot space in the mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, and will include $1 million worth of equipment and amenities, according to a news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
visitbentonville.com

10 Destinations That Will Make You Fall in Love With Arkansas

Hear “Arkansas,” and you probably think of Bill Clinton. Maybe you think of Maya Angelou. Or the Delta Blues and musicians like Al Green, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and The Band’s Levon Helm. Maybe you think of salt-of-the-earth cotton and soybean farmers toiling underneath the hot sun. Or perhaps you think of the Little Rock Nine integrating with a formerly all-white school. That’s the thing about a trip to Arkansas: you can’t define it in just one image, sentence, or event. It’s constantly evolving and surprising you. And the only way to begin understanding The Natural State is to see it yourself. Here are ten destinations that should be on your Arkansas bucket list.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lou Gehrig
5NEWS

Siloam Springs PD educates on active attacks scenarios

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — In light of the spike in mass shootings across the country, the Siloam Springs Police Department wants to bring awareness not only to citizens but to organizations and businesses too. “It’s a continual thing, we teach it all the time it’s whenever local businesses want...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

From the archives: Cameron Smith pitched jobs, softballs in NWA

Editor’s Note: The following story written by Jeff Wood was originally published in the July 5, 2004, edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Northwest Arkansas business leader Cameron Smith, founder of executive recruiting firm Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, died this week from complications due to cancer. He was 71.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#The Peabody Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
KHBS

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Sheep finds a new deer family in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day, a sheep welcomed into a herd of deer. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy