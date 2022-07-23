ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT95d_0gppqiLD00

July 22 (UPI) -- A man died after a massive sinkhole opened underneath the swimming pool at a home in Israel on Thursday, officials said. The couple that owns the home has since been arrested on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.

The man was attending a pool party with about 50 coworkers at a home in the town of Kermi Yosef, about 25 miles outside of Tel Aviv, when the ground collapsed into a hole 43 feet deep leaving him and another person trapped, the Israeli Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

Video footage shared to Twitter by the news outlet Israel Today showed water and inflatable pool toys in the pool cascading into the sinkhole as it opened up, causing the pool to collapse as horrified partygoers watched in shock.

The body of the first man was recovered from the bottom of the sinkhole by rescue teams after a four-hour search. He was identified as Klil Kimhi, 32, by the Times of Israel.

The second person, a 34-year-old man, was able to climb out on his own, according to the Israeli Fire and Rescue Service. A paramedic told the Jerusalem Post that the man who climbed out of the sinkhole suffered minor injuries to his head and legs.

Natan and Rachel Meller, who own the home, were arrested after investigators discovered that they had not applied for a permit to build the pool, according to the Israeli news site Ynet.

Judge Carmit Ben Eliezer decided to release the couple to house arrest at the home of their daughter in Petah Tikva, despite a request from police to keep them in custody, according to Ynet. The couple is also suspected of running a business without a license and money laundering.

"This is a terrible tragedy, this is a very unusual event, no less unusual than a lightning strike. This kind of thing happens once in a hundred years, and it unfortunately happened," the couple's layer Zion Amir told Ynet, noting that the couple does not have a criminal record.

The U.S. Geological Survey states that sinkholes are common when the rock below the land surface is dissolved by groundwater running through it, creating underground caverns.

"Sinkholes are dramatic because the land usually stays intact for a while until the underground spaces just get too big," according to the USGS. "If there is not enough support for the land above the spaces, then a sudden collapse of the land surface can occur."

Comments / 219

H Linville
2d ago

I remember watching an Israeli wedding on video 20 years ago. they were in a very old synagogue. all members were dancing the camera was on the ceiling point down directly. the the whole floor collapsed and the untire wedding party just disappeared into the abyss. it still sticks with me a haunts me to a degree.

Reply(23)
83
Reg Fake
2d ago

First like a permit would have stopped this from happening. Second why is everybody just standing around not trying to get the guy?

Reply(22)
91
Save Democracy
2d ago

The house could be next. That underground water has been washing away that soil for a while. That whole area could engulf a couple of houses. If I’m a neighbor, I’m very concerned. Dint think owners should be held responsible for a naturally occurring sinkhole. But should be fined for no building permit and prosecuted for money laundering. Who builds a pool that size with just a plastic lining?

Reply(4)
38
Related
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Sinkhole#Second Person#Jerusalem#Accident#Israeli#The Times Of Israel#The Jerusalem Post
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
403K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy