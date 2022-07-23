ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber wins the right to call her skincare company Rhode after a clothing company sought to keep the name for itself

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Hailey Bieber has legally won the right to name her skincare company Rhode.

TMZ reported the 25-year-old model and influencer was victorious after being sued for trademark infringement by a clothing company also called Rhode.

The founders of the eight-year-old enterprise, which was created in New York, but is based in Los Angeles, argued that having two companies by the same name would be confusing for the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoYy4_0gppqbA800
Legal victory: Hailey Bieber, 25, won a legal battle to name her skincare company Rhode after a clothing company with the same name sued to keep her from using the name, according to TMZ

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Philipps, Jamie Chung, Whitney Port, Zoey Deutch and many others have worn their designs. The company recently launched a collection of home goods on their site, shoprhode.com.

The biggest concern seemed to be that while Hailey was currently focusing on skincare, she had also applied for a Rhode trademark for clothing.

Hailey and her team argued in court that they were focused solely on skincare, not clothing, thus eliminating the confusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0dQk_0gppqbA800
Confusion: The founders of the Rhode clothing line were worried about market confusion, especially after Hailey filed for a trademark for her skincare and for a clothing line as well

A federal judge agreed and denied the clothing company's request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the cover model from using the name.

Rhode Skin was launched in June 15, which has been billed as affordable, and cruelty-free.

On Friday, the entrepreneur released a documentary about the making of the company on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbTIi_0gppqbA800
Making of: In a Making of video about Rhode, the model explained  she chose to call her company after her middle name.  Rhode is also her mother's  middle name

The film had been used as evidence in the case after the clothing designers wanted it to be kept on a shelf.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the influencer explained, 'I always knew I wanted to create a brand around the name Rhode, and create this world of Rhode.'

'Rhode is my middle name, it's my mom's middle name. To me, it always sounded like it flowed so nicely.'

