SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away. According to the South Hadley Police, 15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd in the area of Carew at West Main Street by the car wash. She was seen getting into a white Jeep.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO