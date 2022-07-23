San Jose small plane crash hospitalizes pilot, downs power lines

A pilot is hospitalized with "serious injuries" and power lines are down following a small airplane's crash in San Jose, according to police. Photo credit carlballou/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A pilot is hospitalized with "serious injuries" and power lines are down following a small airplane's crash in San Jose, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said a small aircraft crashed near Reid-Hillview County Airport at Ocala Avenue and Karl Street just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday. Only the pilot was injured in the accident, according to police.

There were several downed power lines along the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, prompting officers to evacuate residents whose homes were "immediately affected" by the outage. PG&E crews responded to the scene to restore power.

Police said roads surrounding the crash site would be closed for "an undetermined amount of time," with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board set to arrive on the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.