ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

San Jose small plane crash hospitalizes pilot, downs power lines

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovvZv_0gppnxs900
A pilot is hospitalized with "serious injuries" and power lines are down following a small airplane's crash in San Jose, according to police. Photo credit carlballou/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A pilot is hospitalized with "serious injuries" and power lines are down following a small airplane's crash in San Jose, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said a small aircraft crashed near Reid-Hillview County Airport at Ocala Avenue and Karl Street just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday. Only the pilot was injured in the accident, according to police.

There were several downed power lines along the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, prompting officers to evacuate residents whose homes were "immediately affected" by the outage. PG&E crews responded to the scene to restore power.

Police said roads surrounding the crash site would be closed for "an undetermined amount of time," with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board set to arrive on the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pilot seriously injured in small-plane crash on San Jose street

SAN JOSE -- A small plane hit a utility pole and crashed Friday on a street in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood, seriously injuring the pilot, authorities said.The plane went down at about 7:15 p.m. near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said."It hit a fire pole," police Sgt. Patrick Guire told the Bay Area News Group, which said witnesses reported seeing the pilot lying on the ground near the wrecked plane.The pilot had moderate to severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, the San Jose fire department tweeted. The police department later tweeted that he suffered life-threatening injuries...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-680 and Mission Blvd. in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Rally held for Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose to close

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors of the Reid-Hillview Airport rallied near the site of Friday night‘s plane crash in San Jose. The wreckage has been cleared and now neighbors are demanding the airport close. Almost 24 hours after a small plane crashed in front of a home in east San Jose, neighbors of Reid-Hillview […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Power Lines#San Francisco#Traffic Accident#Pg E
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Small Plane Crash in San Jose: PD

San Jose police are investigating after a small plane crashed near the Reid-Hillview Airport Friday evening. The crash happened in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street. Police said a man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police are also reporting downed powerlines near the accident.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy