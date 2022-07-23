ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Kingdom City man charged after chase from Callaway County ends in Boone County

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
Callaway County Sheriff's Office

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Kingdom City man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested following a police chase that began in Callway County and ended near the Katy Trail Bridge.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Nathaniel Quick with resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Quick is charged with resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a license, tampering with a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Nathaniel Quick

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office were investigating a stolen blue GMC Sierra from a local small business outside of Fulton on Thursday morning. At 5:03 p.m., a deputy observed the stolen vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Millersburg.

When the Callaway County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over the truck, Quickdrove off.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle on various streets into Boone County and onto I-70 where the vehicle exited near Rocheport and continued west on Highway 40.

When the suspect got near the Katy Trail Bridge, the suspect then ran on foot near Salt Creek where Quick was taken into custody.

Quick is being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond. Quick does not have a defense attorney listed in either county.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

