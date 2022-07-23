M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.

