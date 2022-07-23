M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
The Houston Astros continue to play well despite flying under the radar. Houston still has plenty of haters stemming from the 2017 cheating scandal. Regardless of your thoughts on them, this is one of the most consistent ball clubs in MLB. The Astros currently hold a comfortable 11-game lead in the AL West. But do they need to make moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline?
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.
When Jose Altuve drove the first pitch of Sunday’s series finale at T-Mobile Park into the upper deck in left field — above both the ‘Edgar’s Cantina’ sign and manual scoreboard perched underneath — the perpetual chorus of boos directed toward the All-Star second baseman upon his introduction had yet to quiet.
Although the second half of the MLB season just started, some big series have already come and gone, and it seems that a shift in the landscape is in order. On the Thursday after the Midsummer Classic, the Astros and Yankees took to the field for a doubleheader. The Astros dominated the two games, taking five of seven regular-season games against the Yankees without the Yankees ever coming to the plate with a lead.
Michael Brantley's injury has opened two paths for the Houston Astros. His injured list placement has offered more starts in left field to Aledmys Díaz and Chas McCormick, but it also hints at a need of another bat at the trade deadline with Yordan Álvarez's lingering hand soreness.
The Houston Astros did not list Jake Meyers (elbow) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will take the afternoon off to rest his elbow (which took a pitch in yesterday's game) while Mauricio Dubon covers centerfield and bats eighth against the Mariners. Meyers has made...
The Houston Astros look rejuvenated after the MLB All-Star break, starting the second half of the season on a five-game win streak against two of the top teams in the American League. The Astros took down the New York Yankees in a doubleheader at home before traveling to take on...
Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly is back from paternity leave. In his stead, Parker Mushinski, recently returned from the IL, will be demoted to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Pressly has been absent since just prior to the All-Star break, his last appearance coming July 17 against the Oakland Athletics,...
Framber Valdez is having an incredible season. His 2.66 ERA ranks sixth among qualified American League starters. His 115 innings pitched are second-most in the league, behind only reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. The 28-year-old southpaw played in his first career All-Star Game this past week, and he became...
