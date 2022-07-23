ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls roll tides 6-3

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (49-42) picked up a 6-3 win against the Norfolk Tides (44-47) in their series opener Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit. The Tides struck first in the opening frame as 2B Jordan Westburg connected on an...

