Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 072222

Strong to severe thunderstorms pushed through West Michigan Saturday night, bringing strong winds, isolated hail and heavy rain. Trees and wires were down in Grand Rapids (mostly on the West side and Belknap areas), Allendale, Walker southwest of Hastings, Decatur, Charlotte, near Holland and near Kalamazoo. Driving home northbound on...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best things about living in Michigan in the summer is the access to so many lakes and waterways that makes for some awesome recreational opportunities all over the state. A unique spot that’s really worth checking out is the inland waterway in Northern Michigan, that passes through Emmett County. It’s Michigan’s longest chain of lakes spanning nearly 40 miles and you can travel from town to town and see the unique history of the area. A few years back, Rachael got the chance to check it out!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so important that our veterans get access to the healthcare they need and our next guest has good news for veterans with VA benefits. The Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ is our Expert and Dr. Kathi Wilson joins us to talk about how they’re now contracted with the VA!
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has filed formal charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department, including in the case in which officers held an 11-year-old Black girl at gunpoint that prompted the creation of a new GRPD youth policy. (July 25, 2022)
Comments / 0