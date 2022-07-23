ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Lynch, member of Chiefs' 1970 championship team, dies at 76

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76. Lynch's family announced that he died Thursday but did not provide...

Football
