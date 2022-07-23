ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 16-July 22, 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

July 16-22, 2022

From boys holding toy guns, saluting a convoy of Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint constructed by residents along a highway in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, to a woman comforting a wounded man as he is placed in the bed of a truck after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths in Rio de Janeiro, to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrating after running the 200 meters in the second-fastest time ever at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Eugene, OR
Entertainment
The Associated Press

Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women’s relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4x400 on Sunday from the seats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LA park shooting occurred at softball game meant for peace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekly softball game that for years has served to promote peace between Los Angeles-area gangs was marred by gunfire during the weekend that left two people dead and six wounded. More than 500 people were in Peck Park in the city’s San Pedro neighborhood Sunday afternoon to watch the softball teams play, barbecue with family and friends, and to show off and check out low-rider vehicles. Just before 4 p.m., a dispute between two people escalated into a gunfight that spilled over onto the softball diamond. A barrage of shots was fired as people scrambled for cover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

NYPD: Preacher, wife robbed of $1M in jewelry during sermon

NEW YORK (AP) — A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police said. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when police say three robbers walked in. They showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said. The service was also being livestreamed online. In the video, which appears to have been removed from the church’s social media channels, Miller-Whitehead is heard asking his flock, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers entered the church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Rio De Janeiro#Visual Journalism#Blog#Ukrainian#Ap
AFP

US heat wave soars as California wildfire rages

Tens of millions of Americans already baking in a scorching heat wave braced Saturday for record-setting temperatures to climb, while a major fire ravaged part of California. The sweltering heat has increased the risk of blazes, such as the major Oak Fire, which broke out Friday in California near Yosemite National Park where giant sequoias have already been threatened by fire in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Saudi police arrest man who helped Israeli sneak into Mecca

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Police in Mecca say they have arrested a Saudi man who helped an Israeli-Jewish reporter sneak into Islam’s holiest city, defying a rule that only Muslims can enter the area. While Muslims of any nationality and background can enter Mecca, non-Muslims are not permitted because a very specific code of conduct and behavior is required of all people within its boundaries, including certain forms of modesty, ritual cleansing and prayers. The public backlash over television reporter Gil Tamary’s visit was immediate on social media, with Muslims and Saudis expressing their anger over his deception and apparent disregard for the sanctity of the site. It comes as Saudi-Israeli ties have been quietly growing amid shared concerns over arch-enemy Iran. This incident is unlikely to dampen the relationship. Publicly, the kingdom insists its policy is that full ties can only happen when Palestinian statehood and rights are guaranteed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center earlier Tuesday. Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism. Furukawa said capital punishment was a justified response to continuing heinous and violent crime and scrapping it wasn’t appropriate at this point. Furukawa said Kato had thoroughly prepared to commit the mass killings — “an atrocious act that led to extremely serious consequences and had a major impact on society.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US sends Sherman, Kennedy to visit the Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. is sending a high-profile diplomatic delegation to visit the Solomon Islands next week led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and including Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. The U.S. State Department said Tuesday the trip is to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal and for the diplomats to meet with Solomon Islands officials to “highlight the enduring relationship” between the two nations. The visit will hold particular personal interest for Sherman and Kennedy, whose fathers both fought there during World War II. And it comes after the U.S. and several Pacific nations expressed deep concern about a security pact the Solomon Islands signed with China in April, which many fear could result in a military buildup in the region.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Southern California soccer player injured in fight dies

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A man who was injured in a brawl that broke out at a high school soccer game in Oxnard died Monday, police said. Police said Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died more than two weeks after an on-field fight, involving both players and spectators, erupted over a referee’s decision during a July 10 game between adult soccer teams at Oxnard High School. Sanchez was a player. One man was arrested on suspicion of battery but the investigation continued, authorities said. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office scheduled an autopsy Tuesday to determine the exact cause of his death.
OXNARD, CA
BBC

Rare WW2 Luftwaffe watch to be sold at auction

A watch that was made for the Luftwaffe during World War Two is expected to sell for up to £10,000 at auction. It was part of a collection which belonged to a Royal Engineer from Coventry and had been locked away in a desk drawer for 75 years. Fellows...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy