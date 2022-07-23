ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE: Champs to be decided tonight at rodeo

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The preliminaries concluded Friday at the Snake River Stampede rodeo.

The champions will be crowned Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

Wyatt Denny scored 85.5 points to lead bareback bronc riding.

In steer wrestling, Dirk Tavenner wrestled his steer in 4.1 seconds.

In team roping, Scott McCulloch and Matt Azevedo combined for the best time, 5.3 seconds.

In saddle bronc riding, Jesse Kruse posted 83 points.

In tie-down roping, Charlie Gibson was the fastest in 8.2 seconds.

Levi Quillan was the lone cowboy out of nine to post a score in bull riding (72 points).

In break away roping, Joey Williams prevailed in 2.1 seconds.

In barrel racing, Shannon McReynolds prevailed in a competitive night in 16.33 seconds.

