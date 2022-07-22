ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kai Ca$h Teams Up With Dizzy Banko & Devvon Terrell For New Summer Bop “Can We Talk”

By A.B.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (July 22, 2022) – Kai Ca$h is back with his new summer bop, “Can We Talk” ft. Devvon Terrell. Produced by New York legend, Dizzy Banko, the track takes listeners back to the early 2000s, giving a catchy R&B hook and timeless verses. Listen to the new bop...

