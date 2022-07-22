Kai Ca$h Teams Up With Dizzy Banko & Devvon Terrell For New Summer Bop “Can We Talk”

The topic of the day, is a Brooklyn Bishop that was robbed at gunpoint during a Sunday service live-stream. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was the victim and recalled the event, that three to four men entered the sanctuary with their guns drawn headed for Whitehead. Sources believe, Bishop Whitehead and the First Lady were the initial targets of the attack. According to Bishop Whitehead, “"As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby's face. Took off my bishop's ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop's chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else. So that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry". The robbers stole roughly $400,000 worth of jewelry.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO