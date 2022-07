OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue skies with lots of sunshine made for a great Summer afternoon across the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 80s for most, very typical for this time of year. However, humidity levels dropped off this afternoon helping it to feel much more comfortable compared to the past couple of days. It should be a great evening to get outdoors! Temperatures will cool into the 70s as we approach sunset, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO