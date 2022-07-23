ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Savoie fueled by passion, 'wants to be the guy' in NHL for Sabres

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO -- When it comes to hockey, there was no stopping Matthew Savoie, even as a child. Not even a significant gash on his leg that required him to go straight to the hospital to receive stitches and get his leg frozen after a bicycle pedal caught it while he was...

www.nhl.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Predators, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Tkachuk reveals his reason for wanting to leave the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, were the Nashville Predators ever a serious contender to land the forward before he went to the Florida Panthers?. The Edmonton Oilers are not done shopping in free agency, according to...
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Dvorak, Byron, Price, and More

There is also discussion that Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t long for a Habs sweater, Christian Dvorak may be shipped out, and Carey Price could be healthy and ready for a full NHL season. Plus, the arrival of a local defenceman to help Montreal’s power play, and veteran Canadiens forward Paul Byron is making news off the ice for all the right reasons as a hero.
SPORTS
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ 4 Options to Replace Pacioretty on Top Line

At the end of the day, the Vegas Golden Knights simply couldn’t afford the luxury of keeping Max Pacioretty around on the final year of his contract for $7 million. Trading him to Carolina makes sense on the cap sheet, but what it means on the ice is a different matter entirely. With Pacioretty gone, a significant hole opens up on Vegas’ top line alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, a group that admittedly existed more in theory than practice after an injury-marred 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2022 NHL Draft

During general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, the Detroit Red Wings have steadily maintained one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Their pool routinely ranks as one of the top-five groups in the league, and the additions made at the 2022 draft have only helped solidify their pool’s standing as one of the best.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Panthers trade for Tkachuk, name Maurice coach in bid to contend for Cup

High-scoring forward agrees to eight-year contract after Florida gives up Huberdeau, Weegar in return. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Florida Panthers:. 2021-22 season: 58-18-6, first...
NHL
Yardbarker

Whatever Happened to ex-Maple Leafs’ Jeremy Bracco?

Jeremy Bracco was always a puzzle to me. When I first started to cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was the kind of player I found myself always rooting for. He seemed to always work hard, but never quite reached the top. I wanted him to at least have a...
NHL
NHL

Tkachuk wants to play for Panthers 'for the rest of my career'

Forward committed to future with new team after arriving in trade with Flames. Matthew Tkachuk said he had the Florida Panthers at the top of his list when he decided he wouldn't re-sign long-term with the Calgary Flames. "I want to be here for the rest of my career," Tkachuk...
NHL
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
NHL

Marner supports Wright after prospect fell to Kraken in 2022 draft

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner was watching the 2022 NHL Draft on television and, like everyone tuning in, he saw Shane Wright was emotionally down. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward confirmed Monday that he texted Wright with a note of encouragement moments after the 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre in Montreal.
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

Yager among top 2023 draft picks to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY -- Brayden Yager, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was among the 23 players selected to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The tournament, which features some of the top under-18 players, will be played July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. "It's like...
NHL
#Nhl Draft#Hockey Canada#The Western Hockey League#Whl
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster NHL Trade

Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Tuesday's SGP focuses on powerless Cardinals

You know what happens when your two best hitters are unable to play? Your odds of winning decrease significantly. You know who currently has that problem? The St. Louis Cardinals. With NL MVP betting favorite Paul Goldschmidt and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out for their two-game series against Toronto due to vaccine requirements, St. Louis is going to have a whole lot tougher of a time winning Tuesday's series opener. Add the fact Toronto scored 40 runs — that's right, 40 runs — in their three-game sweep vs. Boston over the weekend, and all of a sudden the Blue Jays look like a juggernaut, and the Cardinals look like a little helpless insect seconds away from getting eaten by a snake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Stars hire DeBoer as coach, sign forward Marchment

Add Miller for defensive depth in bid to return to playoffs. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:. 2021-22 season: 46-30-6, fourth in Central Division;...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten is Built Like an NHL Player

Fraser Minten was just 14 years old when he was invited to play hockey at the Tier 1 level. Before that, he was playing in other levels and didn’t really have any aspirations of making it his career. “When I started getting looks at Tier 1 and saw myself...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche add Georgiev in goal after Stanley Cup win

Could receive majority of starts following Kuemper's departure as free agent; Kadri still unsigned. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:. 2021-22 season: 56-19-7, first...
NHL
NHL

TKACHUK: 'This is a dream spot for me'

After being acquired by the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade, Matthew Tkachuk greeted the media at FLA Live Arena on Monday. It's been a few days, but I don't think it's fully sunk in just yet. As I was driving into the arena this morning for the press conference,...
FLORIDA STATE

