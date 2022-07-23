Wausau survives two elimination games to advance to Class AAA Legion baseball championship game

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 baseball team survived a pair of elimination games to keep its state tournament hopes alive, as it defeated Wisconsin Rapids 8-0 and Plover 17-13 to advance to the championship game of the Class AAA American Legion baseball regional on Friday at Athletic Park.

Wausau (24-17) will play Marshfield (21-12) in the championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. Wausau will need to win twice against the Blue Devils to advance to next week’s state tournament in Sheboygan.

In the first game Friday afternoon, Ethan Oelke and Lane Juedes combined on a one-hit shutout for the Bulldogs.

Oelke struck out 10 and walked six, while allowing just one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Juedes came in to get the final five outs to keep Wausau alive.

The Bulldogs scored in five of their seven at-bats with Wyatt Shatel droving in three runs, and Jacob Hamann and Bryce Heil each scoring twice in the win.

In the nightcap, Wausau fell behind 5-0, rallied to take a one-run lead, allowed six runs in the fourth inning to trail 11-6, then pecked away at Plover’s lead.

Wausau scored three times in the fifth as Juedes had a two-run single and Ethan Graham scored on a groundout, then exploded in the seventh against Plover reliever Jackson Fox.

Three walks and a hit batter forced in one run before Cole Osness and Noah Stroming both grounded into fielder’s choices to plate runs and tie the game at 12-12.

Another hit batter, two more walks with the bases loaded, and RBI single by Jacob Hamann, another bases loaded walk, and a run-scoring single by Juedes completed an eight-run inning to give the Bulldogs a commanding lead.

Plover scored once in the seventh before Evan Graff finished off the win with a fly out.

Juedes, Heil and Osness all drove in four runs, with Graham and Juedes finishing with three hits in the victory for Wausau.

Bulldogs 8, Rangers 0

Wausau 100 231 1 – 8 5 2

Wisconsin Rapids 000 000 0 – 0 1 3

WP:

Ethan Oelke. LP: Jake Dekarske.

SO: Oelke (5 1/3 inn.) 10, Lane Juedes (1 2/3 inn.) 0, Dekarske (4 1/3 inn.) 5, Carson Gunderson (2 2/3 inn.) 3. BB: Oelke 6, Juedes 0; Dekarske 4, Gunderson 5.

Top hitters: WAU, Ethan Graham 2B, RBI; Bryce Heil 1×2, 2 runs; Wyatt Stahel 1×3, 3 RBI; Jacob Hamann 1×2, 2 runs. WR, Canon Plawman 1×3.

Records: Wausau 23-17; Wisconsin Rapids 15-9.

Bulldogs 17, Black Sox 13

Wausau 002 430 8 – 17 16 7

Plover 050 610 1 – 13 11 1

WP:

Evan Graff. LP: Jackson Fox.

SO: Nate Woehlert (2 inn.) 1, Juedes (1 inn.) 1, Cole Osness (1 inn.) 1, Graff (3 inn.) 1; Kaden Thauer (4 inn.) 3, Ben Fonti (1 inn.) 0, Fox (1 2/3 inn.) 0, Jake Sankey (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Woehlert 0, Juedes 2, C. Osness 2, Graff 3; Thauer 2, Fonti 0, Fox 5, Sankey 1.

Top hitters: W, Graham 3×5, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Juedes 3×4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Heil 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI; C. Osness 2×5, 2B, 4 RBI; Noah Stroming 2×5, RBI; Isaiah Piscitello 2×4; Stahel 1×2, 4 runs, RBI; Hamann 2×4, 2 runs, RBI. P, Tommy Drohner 1×5, 2 runs; Landon Moe 2×5, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jon Nafe 1×3, 2 runs; Bryce Ehr 3×3, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Fox 3×4, 3 RBI.

Records: Wausau 24-17; Plover 28-13.

2022 Class AAA Regional 2 American Legion Baseball Tournament

July 20-23, at Athletic Park, Wausau

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: Marshfield (19-12) 4, Wisconsin Rapids (14-8) 3

Game 2: Plover (27-11) 2, Stevens Point (12-17) 0

Game 3: Wausau (22-16) 6, D.C. Everest 0

Thursday, July 21

Game 4: Wisconsin Rapids (15-8) 11, Stevens Point (12-18) 0

Game 5: Marshfield (20-12) 11, D.C. Everest 1

Game 6: Plover (28-11) 6, Wausau (22-17) 5

Friday, July 22

Game 7: Wausau (23-17) 8, Wisconsin Rapids (15-9) 0

Game 8: Marshfield (21-12) 7, Plover (28-12) 4

Game 9: Wausau (24-17) 17, Plover (28-13) 13

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: Marshfield (21-12) vs. Wausau (24-17), 11 a.m.

Game 11: If Wausau wins Game 10, teams will play again 30 minutes following conclusion of first game.