Flames add Huberdeau, Weegar in trade, lose Gaudreau, Tkachuk

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso sign Rooney after winning Pacific Division last season. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Calgary Flames:. 2021-22 season: 50-21-11, first in Pacific Division; lost...

www.nhl.com

Yardbarker

Flames trade Matthew Tkachuk to Panthers for massive haul

The Matthew Tkachuk era in Calgary is officially over. The Calgary Flames have traded the forward to the Florida Panthers, sources tell Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. In return, the Flames received a massive haul in forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar prospect Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick, sources told Seravalli. Florida’s first-round pick is lottery-protected, while the Flames also sent a conditional fourth-round pick as part of the deal, Seravalli reported.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Fantasy spin: Tkachuk-Huberdeau trade on Panthers, Flames

Elite forwards remain top 15 overall players; Weegar can earn first power-play role. NHL.com has the fantasy hockey impact of the trade that sent elite wing Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers from the Calgary Flames for elite wing Jonathan Huberdeau and valuable defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Panthers trade for Tkachuk, name Maurice coach in bid to contend for Cup

High-scoring forward agrees to eight-year contract after Florida gives up Huberdeau, Weegar in return. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Florida Panthers:. 2021-22 season: 58-18-6, first...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Dvorak, Byron, Price, and More

There is also discussion that Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t long for a Habs sweater, Christian Dvorak may be shipped out, and Carey Price could be healthy and ready for a full NHL season. Plus, the arrival of a local defenceman to help Montreal’s power play, and veteran Canadiens forward Paul Byron is making news off the ice for all the right reasons as a hero.
SPORTS
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk dives head first into Battle of Florida rivalry

The Florida Panther made headlines a few days ago by trading for former Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. The franchise shipped off Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in exchange for the 24-year-old. Upon arriving in Florida, Tkachuk agreed to an 8-year deal worth $76 million. He is coming off the best year of his career and leaves the Calgary as the franchise leader in games played (671) and points (613). Tkachuk has quickly found a way to endear himself to the fans and took a jab at the franchise’s rival Tampa Bay Lightning under a week into coming to his new team. As he put it:
NHL
NHL

Yager among top 2023 draft picks to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY -- Brayden Yager, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was among the 23 players selected to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The tournament, which features some of the top under-18 players, will be played July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. "It's like...
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Coyotes’ Star Clayton Keller Is Just Getting Started

One of the many rising stars in today’s NHL is forward Clayton Keller, who was drafted seventh overall selection by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Draft. Since then, he has been a fan favorite in the desert and one of the best players on the team. That said, he also had one of his best years this past season, let alone his young career. Unfortunately, his spectacular campaign was cut short in a game against the San Jose Sharks, where he broke his femur. Now let’s take a peek at what the Coyotes have been able to get with Keller throughout his career so far.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Johnston 'right on track' for Stars after leading CHL in scoring

DALLAS -- When Wyatt Johnston was selected by the Dallas Stars with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the center was coming off an Ontario Hockey League season that never occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 19-year-old has more than made up for the lost...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Stars hire DeBoer as coach, sign forward Marchment

Add Miller for defensive depth in bid to return to playoffs. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:. 2021-22 season: 46-30-6, fourth in Central Division;...
NHL
NHL

Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois)

Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois) Pierre-Luc Dubois joins the Ground Control Podcast to recap a busy few days since signing a one-year contract with the Jets. The 24-year-old also touches on his excitement to meet the new coaching staff, his chemistry with Kyle Connor, plus he offers a scouting report on his former Columbus teammate, Kevin Stenlund!
NHL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster NHL Trade

Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche add Georgiev in goal after Stanley Cup win

Could receive majority of starts following Kuemper's departure as free agent; Kadri still unsigned. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:. 2021-22 season: 56-19-7, first...
NHL
NHL

Capitals Name Scott Allen Assistant Coach

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have named Scott Allen as an assistant coach, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Allen, who will primarily work with the Capitals' forwards and penalty kill, will join assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe and goaltending coach Scott Murray on head coach Peter Laviolette's staff.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Campbell meets young player, keeps fan's goalie card for good luck

Oilers goalie met 6-year-old fan at meet-and-greet in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jack Campbell has a new good luck charm. Campbell met 6-year-old Levi Little at a shopping mall in St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, and will remember the young fan on every game day moving forward. Levi is a goalie...
NHL

