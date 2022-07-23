Flames add Huberdeau, Weegar in trade, lose Gaudreau, Tkachuk

One of the many rising stars in today’s NHL is forward Clayton Keller, who was drafted seventh overall selection by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Draft. Since then, he has been a fan favorite in the desert and one of the best players on the team. That said, he also had one of his best years this past season, let alone his young career. Unfortunately, his spectacular campaign was cut short in a game against the San Jose Sharks, where he broke his femur. Now let’s take a peek at what the Coyotes have been able to get with Keller throughout his career so far.

