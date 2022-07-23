LAPD fatally shoots subject of foot pursuit in El Sereno; 3rd law-enforcement shooting in 1 day

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a person they were chasing in El Sereno on Friday evening, marking the third time in one day that a law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles area shot someone.

The LAPD shooting occurred at 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Drucker Street, where officers were in pursuit of a person armed with a gun, Officer Im of the LAPD said.

“As ofcrs drove up to vehicle, suspect exited and fled on foot,” police added on Twitter . “Some time during the foot pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun and an officer involved shooting occurred. Suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody.”

The person was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, Im said.

In an update , police said the man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The suspect’s handgun is at scene and will be booked as evidence,” the LAPD added.

No officers were injured, Im added.

Police said on Twitter that traffic in the area will be impacted by the investigation for “several hours … Lansdowne Ave from Atlantic to Drucker AVE.”

Earlier Friday, at least one deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person in Moreno Valley, and at least one South Gate Police Department officer shot a person in the lower leg.

