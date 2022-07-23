ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man dead in Meridian Twp. crash

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Meridian Twp.

According to Meridian Twp., around 5:22 p.m. Meridian Township Police arrived at the intersection of Haslett Rd. and Marsh Rd. for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meridian Twp. Police were informed shortly after the incident, a 44-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should be called into Meridian Township Police at (517)-853-4800.

