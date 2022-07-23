ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Lillian D “Lill” Patterson obituary 1951~2022

By Staff Report
fcfreepress
fcfreepress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lillian D “Lill” Patterson (Buckingham), 71, of Waynesboro, formerly Nanty-Glo, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born May...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcfreepress

Ricky A Young obituary 1966~2022

Mr. Ricky A Young, 55, of Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 in Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born October 17, 1966 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Mrs. Betty Jane (Young) Biller. Ricky attended Waynesboro Area Senior High School and had been a longtime...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Daniel Leslie “Dan” Reynolds 1948~2022

Daniel Leslie “Dan” Reynolds 74, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born June 18, 1948, in Waynesboro, PA, son of the late Victor K. and Mildred (Bowman) Reynolds. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School with the class of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

Delores J Stouffer obituary 1943~2022

Delores J Stouffer, 79, formerly of Roxbury, late of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 7, 1943, in Cleversburg, a daughter of the late Wilbur T. and Mary M. (Helm) Kelso, Sr.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Jeffrey Lynn Wileman obituary 1960~2022

Jeffrey Lynn Wileman, age 62, of Biglerville, passed away July 23, 2022 at home. He was born April 22, 1960 in Gettysburg, a son of Merle and Queen (Clapper) Wileman. Jeffrey graduated from Biglerville High School in 1979. He was a waste water mechanic for Frito-Lay, a member of Adams County Fish and Game and a member of the American Legion in Biglerville. He enjoyed hunting and deep sea fishing with his late father and brother. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Waynesboro, PA
Obituaries
City
Home, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
City
Hastings, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
fcfreepress

Steven Kushner Jr. obituary 1956~2022

Steven Kushner Jr., 66, departed this life after an unexpectedly courageous and hard fought battle with cancer, on the morning of Friday, July 22, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on March 30, 1956, in Sewickley and grew up on Neville Island, PA, the son of the late...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

David Anthony Ferry obituary 1949~2022

David Anthony Ferry, 73, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, July 23, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 11, 1949, in Chambersburg, a son of the late William Anthony and Ellen Frances (Strittmatter) Ferry. David was a U.S. Navy veteran of the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Marlin E Johnson obituary 1945~2022

Marlin E Johnson Sr., 77, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 21, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on April 4, 1945 in Newville, Pennsylvania to Lewis and Viola (Hamilton) Johnson. Marlin retired from Ingersoll-Rand. He was a member of Lurgan Lions Club and Ridge...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Deborah Herman obituary 1950~2022

Deborah Herman (Johns), 71, passed away with her family by her side on June 24, 2022. She is now Free and reunited with the love of her life and husband, the late John Herman, whom she had spent more than 20 years with before his death on April 13, 2009.
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Patterson
fcfreepress

Barbara Ann Green obituary 1958~2022

Barbara Ann Green, 64, Biglerville, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. She was born May 16, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA. Her husband Norman M. Green, Sr. died June 21, 2022. Early in Barbara’s career she was employed for Clark Shoe Company both in...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Glen Atherton obituary 1948~2022

With great sadness, the family of Glen Atherton, age 74, of Mercersburg, PA, announces his passing, on July 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born January 14, 1948 in Mercersburg, PA he was a son of the late Corbett D. and Hazel (Bowers) Atherton. Glen worked for 35 years at...
MERCERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Joyce L Wagner obituary 1934~2022

Joyce L Wagner (Topper), age 88, of Hanover went to her final resting place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born April 22, 1934 in Adams County she was the daughter of the late Luther and Margaret (Cullison) Topper. She was predeceased by her husband Carl C. Wagner, her long-time companion...
HANOVER, PA
fcfreepress

Muriel “Mef” Crowther obituary 1930~2022

Muriel “Mef” Crowther (Fair) of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday July 16, 2022 during an afternoon nap in her home at Quincy Village. Born November 7th 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Muriel E. (Allen) Fair and a graduate of the 1948 class of Prospect Park High School outside Philadelphia, PA.
WAYNESBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Milton S Hershey#Nanty Glo#Penn State
fcfreepress

Frances E Kerlin obituary 1928~2022

Frances E Kerlin, age 93, of formerly of Mercersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Frances was born on December 25, 1928, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Fred and the late Bertha Blair Koser. Frances married the late William...
MERCERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

E Jolene “Joey” Haywood 1937~2022

Mrs. E Jolene “Joey” Haywood (Kirk), 85, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, in her home. Born April 19, 1937 in Mifflintown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Elaine E. (Ernest) Kirk. She graduated from Junita Joint High...
BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT, PA
fcfreepress

Samuel E Stoler obituary 1941~2022

Mr. Samuel E Stoler, 80, of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA and State Line, PA passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 18, 1941 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. and Trevia (Petrie) Stoler. Mr. Stoler served with...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Virginia G “Ginny “ Hengst 1938~2022

Virginia G “Ginny “ Hengst, age 84, of Greencastle, PA, left this life for her eternal home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born January 31, 1938, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Grant and Melva Jacobs Hengst. Virginia was known to her nieces and...
GREENCASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fcfreepress

Washington Township PD job opening

Washington Township Police Department, located in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer from any ACT 120 certified persons. The department proudly serves and protects 40 square miles of a growing, diverse community with a population of over 14,500 residents and many businesses....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Kathleen F Lehman obituary 1950~2022

Kathleen F Lehman, 71, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 17, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born on September 2, 1950 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Maurice and Fern (Metzler) Lehman. Kathleen had retired from the Chambersburg Hospital after 28 years serving as an RN...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Gregory “Greg” L Mohn obituary 1951~2022

Gregory “Greg” L Mohn, 71, of Shippensburg, departed this life surrounded by his loving family, on the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1951, in Chambersburg, a son of Maxine E. (Hall) Mohn and the late George B....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Diane L Glass obituary 1955~2022

Diane L Glass (Dubbs) , 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was born on July 30, 1955 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Christina (Grogan) Dubbs. Diane was a member of the Shippensburg Church of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy