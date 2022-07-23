Lillian D “Lill” Patterson obituary 1951~2022

Jeffrey Lynn Wileman, age 62, of Biglerville, passed away July 23, 2022 at home. He was born April 22, 1960 in Gettysburg, a son of Merle and Queen (Clapper) Wileman. Jeffrey graduated from Biglerville High School in 1979. He was a waste water mechanic for Frito-Lay, a member of Adams County Fish and Game and a member of the American Legion in Biglerville. He enjoyed hunting and deep sea fishing with his late father and brother. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

