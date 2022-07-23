Summerfest returns to Nob Hill July 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Summerfest is happening Saturday. The event will take over Nob Hill on Central from Girard to Washington. There will be four stages with local bands, food trucks, and other entertainment.

The national headliner will be Las Cafeteras. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Summerfest page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.