Albuquerque, NM

Summerfest returns to Nob Hill July 23

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Summerfest is happening Saturday. The event will take over Nob Hill on Central from Girard to Washington. There will be four stages with local bands, food trucks, and other entertainment.

The national headliner will be Las Cafeteras. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Summerfest page .

