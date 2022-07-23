ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Can you identify these pawn shop robbery suspects?

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XyqO_0gppfhi500
Suspects sought in pawn shop robbery (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four south Seattle pawn shop robbery suspects.

On Monday at 6:40 p.m., the suspects robbed a pawn shop in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, traveling westbound on South Forest Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w56h5_0gppfhi500
Vehicle sought in connection with pawn shop robbery (Seattle Police Department)

The first robbery suspect, believed to be a teen or in his early 20s, was wearing a blue medical mask, red Nike hooded jacket, light-colored denim pants, black tennis shoes and had a black backpack.

The second suspect is also believed to be a teen or in his early 20s. He was wearing a black face mask, gloves, a white and gray Nike hoodie, black pants and white Jordan sneakers.

The third suspect is also believed to be a teenager or in his early 20s. He had on a black mask, gloves, black Nike hoodie, black pants and black and white Jordans.

The final suspect is believed to be a teen or in his early 20s. He was wearing a black mask, gloves, a two-tone Nike hoodie, dark pants and white Crocs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the robbery is asked to call police at 206-684-5535.

Comments / 9

Biden is a POS
1d ago

Why? When you catch them you are going to do nothing. Not wasting my time.

Reply
8
 

Woman injured after dozens of shots fired at Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after someone shot bullets into a Tacoma home more than 40 times late Saturday night. “My partner looked at me and said ‘no, no, no. those are not fireworks. Those are gunshots,’” says Katrina A., who lives nearby. The...
