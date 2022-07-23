Police: Can you identify these pawn shop robbery suspects?

Suspects sought in pawn shop robbery (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in identifying four south Seattle pawn shop robbery suspects.

On Monday at 6:40 p.m., the suspects robbed a pawn shop in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, traveling westbound on South Forest Street.

Vehicle sought in connection with pawn shop robbery (Seattle Police Department)

The first robbery suspect, believed to be a teen or in his early 20s, was wearing a blue medical mask, red Nike hooded jacket, light-colored denim pants, black tennis shoes and had a black backpack.

The second suspect is also believed to be a teen or in his early 20s. He was wearing a black face mask, gloves, a white and gray Nike hoodie, black pants and white Jordan sneakers.

The third suspect is also believed to be a teenager or in his early 20s. He had on a black mask, gloves, black Nike hoodie, black pants and black and white Jordans.

The final suspect is believed to be a teen or in his early 20s. He was wearing a black mask, gloves, a two-tone Nike hoodie, dark pants and white Crocs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the robbery is asked to call police at 206-684-5535.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group