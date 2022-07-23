July 28 the deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail in Aug. 4 elections

Tennessee voters have until July 28 to request an absentee-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 4 elections. Localities will host general elections on those dates, and voters will pick candidates for federal and state office in primary elections.

Blount County voters may contact the Blount County Election Commission to request an absentee-by-mail ballot. The state guide to absentee voting is published online at sos.tn.gov/elections and provides readers with information concerning ballot requests. Voters must specifically request a primary absentee-by-mail ballot, in addition to the general election ballot, if they wish to make choices regarding those races.

Election commissions must receive the mail-in ballot by the time polls close Aug. 4.

Under state statute, there are 14 acceptable reasons for requesting and casting an absentee-by-mail ballot.

A media release from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office states that common reasons for requesting such a ballot include being 60 or older; being outside the county during all hours of voting; physically disabled; ill or hospitalized.

For further information, voters are invited to contact their election commissions or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959. They may also gather information about absentee voting at GoVoteTN.org.