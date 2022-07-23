Alcoa signs off on three commercial plans beside new 192-unit complex

Cleaning up the area around Alcoa’s new 192-unit apartment complex, Vintage Hunters Crossing, took the front seat in the Alcoa Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Site plans for a new car wash, retail plaza and Chipotle Mexican Grill have the sign off from the planning commission to carry out development.

“Lots of activity in this area this month,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson said, “so (we’re) excited about that.”

The new commercial developments and Vintage apartment complex are part of a larger plan to transform the former Pellissippi State Community College Blount County campus into a mixed residential and commercial area.

The retail plaza will be built on a 3.3 acre patch of open space adjacent to Vintage, in a corner of roadway where Middlesettlements Road exits onto Alcoa Highway. It was separated from the remainder of the former Pellissippi campus — where the apartment complex is built — when Middlesettlements Road and West Bessemer Street underwent improvements.

The plaza, to be named Marketplace at Alcoa, and Chipotle restaurant requests came from the same developer — Alcoa 129 Partners.

Not only a potential space for four adjoined retail businesses or offices, the Marketplace will have two stand-alone buildings. One is designated to become a restaurant and the other a retail space. Total, the retail and office spaces total 12,890 square feet of gross floor area and the restaurant 4,000 square feet.

Alcoa 129 Partners got approval from the planning commission on Thursday to divide the 3.3 acre property into two different pieces — 1 acre for the stand-alone retail building and 2.3 acres for the commercial plaza and separated restaurant.

“We see this as a good thing to clean up the area,” Pearson said, adding that residents next to the planned development are also happy to see the area improvements.

Walkability and pedestrian accessibility are priorities.

Sidewalks and crosswalks connect the buildings and trace the parking lots. Residents of the apartment complex will also have easy access to Chipotle, Pearson explained.

Developers are planning Chipotle in a 1 acre wedge directly beside the apartment complex and across Middlesettlements Road from the Marketplace. It was also approved as part of the concept plan for the entire area in 2018.

The car wash, called Take 5, will be on the opposite side of the apartment complex from Chipotle, in between the plaza with Green Meadow Wine & Spirits and Smokin’ Joe’s Cigar Shop and Middlesettlements Road.

Conforming the design of the car wash to fit the property presented a challenge to developers and city staff. But after several months of re-working the property, Pearson said the planning department was confident in the design.

“It’s certainly challenging,” Pearson said. “This site plan has come a long way.”