ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Chicken Farm Art Center sold to new owners

By Isabel Albritton
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jz8jl_0gppYZlw00

(KLST/KSAN)– Roger Allen first opened the Chicken Farm Art Center in 1971. Jerry Warnell worked alongside him for over three decades.

“I met him in 1985 and we became vast friends,” Warnell said. “It was all about the Chicken Farm and his dream of what the Chicken Farm should be.”

Allen passed away in 2019. He left half of the Chicken Farm to Jerry and his wife, Susan. Shortly after, they started having discussions about their own retirements. Jerry said he and Roger’s wife, Pam, began the search for new owners, but it wasn’t easy. If fact, they turned away multiple offers.

Hope was soon restored once Chasity and Juston Oakes came along. The couple said they fell in love with the art center while on a date night at the Silo House Restaurant. They had plans of investing in some real estate. That’s when the Chicken Farm came up.

“We kind of brushed it off and thought there’s no way we are probably a long shot from being able to purchase the Chicken Farm, but it kept on coming up on our searches and we couldn’t deny the feeling that we felt like the Chicken Farm was calling us,” Chasity said.

Chasity and Juston moved to San Angelo about two years ago and spoke of wanting to establish roots here in the community. What better way than to become the owners one of the city’s top tourist attractions?

“If we could have hand picked two new people to take over the Chicken Farm, we couldn’t have done any better,” Warnell said.

Juston said their goal is to keep Roger Allen’s legacy alive, while also putting their own spin on the place.

“Roger Allen did a lot of great work over the years with the stripe ware and the star keeper series and a lot of other series and we want to keep that legacy alive and expand on that and bring in other potters’ work and add it into the pottery shop and the retail gallery to give other artists maybe even outside of San Angelo a place to sell their wonderful art,” Juston said.

Right now there are three bed and breakfast locations at the art center. Chasity said they are looking into possibly adding three more.

“And we’ll also be expanding into one of the residences, Roger Allen’s home actually, and creating that into an air bnb as well,” Chasity said.

The couple said they want people to come make memories and stay as long as they’d like.

“Also want to turn this into a venue where folks can come and have birthday parties, family reunions, or wedding receptions and just enjoy the atmosphere and the culture,” Juston said.

Chasity said they plan to keep the integrity and the spirit of the art center Roger Allen created all those years ago.

“We want to preserve that legacy and do things that enhance the community here in the campus to make it thrive another 50 years or more,” Chasity said.

Juston said there’s more to experience than just the first Saturday, but also week days all month long.

“Please explore, take your time, because that’s what really drew my wife and I into it,” Juston said.

Jerry said he plans to stay connected to the Chicken Farm forever.

“I’ve spent more than 30 years here, so I mean it’s home,” Warnell said. “It’s what we’ve always wanted to do is take it bigger and better but we ran out of energy, and these folks are at the point where they are just getting ready to go.”

He said he hopes the community welcomes the Oakes with open arms.

“I know that it’s going to take the Chicken Farm to bigger and better,” Warnell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Top-rated bars in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some of the best ideas have occurred sitting on a bar stool, and some of the worst but whatever category you belong to there is usually that one bar that keeps you coming back. Bottoms up: these are the top-rated bars in San Angelo according to google!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Christoval works to bring Playland Park back to life

(KLST/KSAN)– The Playland Communities Foundation in Christoval is working to bring the Playland Park back to life. “City Park in Christoval has been used as a gathering place since the early 1900s by Confederate and Union soldiers,” Sylvia Pate, President of the Playland Communities Foundation, said. Pate said the park has since then been used […]
CHRISTOVAL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Bed And Breakfast#Retail
KLST/KSAN

The most Instagram-able places in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Everyone wants to have the best possible pictures to upload onto Instagram and there are plenty of places for a picture-perfect moments in the Visual Arts Capital of Texas. Here are the most Instagram-able places in San Angelo!. Paint Brush Alley. The Art in Uncommon...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD hosts ‘San Angelo Reads’

Even though San Angelo school students are still on summer break, many are practicing their reading skills. The San Angelo school district continues the San Angelo Reads ‘Summer Book Patrol’ program. Today at Goliad Elementary School, students and parents participated in a reading event that included book giveaways. The summer book patrol also gets books […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street News: Sealcoating of roads began July 22

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has begun its yearly program of street maintenance on Friday, July 22. This project will take four to six weeks and will affect:. Country Club Road, Grand Canal Road, Templin Road, Ranch Lane, Wrangler Lane. Ben Ficklin Road from Country...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local entrepreneurs could win up to $40K

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local businesses could win between $10,000 to $40,000 by competing in the Business Plan Competition hosted by the City of San Angelo. The seventh annual San Angelo Business Plan Competition kicks off officially Tuesday, May 10 however applications are open until Monday, August 8. This opportunity is open to anyone wanting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Flag Fest 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 30, 2022, Flag Fest, a community flag football competition will kick off at 8 AM. Sunday, July 24, 2022, is the last day to register your team to compete. Youth, Middle school and high school teams cost $100 to register and adult teams cost $200 to register.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and Walmart health and wellness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency. On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

When is the first day of class for SAISD?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s almost that time to start getting ready to go back to school so here are some important dates to mark on the calendar. October 10 – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day. November. November 21 – 25 –...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Back-to-school events

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is coming to a close, and now is the time to start preparing to go back to school so here are some events happening around town to make that transition a little easier. Bash with a Splash When: August 6 Time: 5 PM to 8 PM Where: 3024 Freeland Ave […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

215 of 254 Texas counties are in a burn ban

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As of July 25th, 85% of the Lone Star State is under a burn ban status, with 22,984,560 of the population impacted by drought conditions. According to Texas A & M Forest Services, 215 of the 254 counties in Texas are under a burn ban. Tom Green, Coke, Irion, Schleicher, Menard, Concho, Runnels, Reagan, Sutton, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, and Coleman county are all under the burn ban. However, Sterling County is the only Concho Valley County that is not marked on the outdoor burn ban map provided by the Texas A & M outdoor burn ban map.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Election Day is only 106 days away and Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo as part of his Drive for Texas campaign tour. The tour encompasses a total of 49 days on over 5,600 miles of Texas as part of O’Roukes campaign for governor.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Avoids Another Heat Advisory by 1 Degree Monday

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo issued a Heat Advisory for part of the Big Country just north of San Angelo where the high temperature in Abilene is forecast at 102 degrees; San Angelo avoided that Heat Advisory for Monday afternoon with a forecast high of 101.   The Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m for Fisher, Nolan, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor and Callahan counties including the City of Abilene.   While the one degree keeps the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo below the criteria for a Heat Advisory, 101 is still…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy