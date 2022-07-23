ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Small plane goes off runway in Schaumburg, no injuries reported

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv3bA_0gppYSar00

A small plane slid off a runway Friday night in west suburban Schaumburg.

The crash happened near the 900-block of West Irving Park Road at about 7:26 p.m, according to Illinois State Police. It was not immediately clear what caused the small aircraft to go off the runway, but it eventually came to rest in the grassy area.

RELATED | Monee plane crash: Pilot in critical condition after small plane crashes into tree, officials say

No one was injured in the incident, ISP said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was on the plane other than the pilot.

No injuries have been reported.

The Illinois State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys abandoned house on island in Chain O'Lakes

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.
ANTIOCH, IL
CBS Chicago

4-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in Dolton crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 9-year-old girl is injured after the two were ejected from their vehicle in a two-car crash in Dolton, Illinois. Dolton Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the first vehicle lost control and struck the vehicle the children were in. The two girls were ejected from the vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died, and the 9-year-old remained hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries. Police said "alcohol is a factor in unit 1's driver." An investigation is underway and "charges will be considered," according to police. 
DOLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schaumburg, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Schaumburg, IL
WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Isp#The Illinois State Police
ABC 7 Chicago

Suspect in Huntley shooting might have traveled to California: police

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The 27-year-old Elgin man charged in connection with a double shooting last week in northwest suburban Huntley is believed to be in California, police said. Lewis C. McCracken was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police...
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 7 Chicago

Street dedication honors US marshals killed by inmate trying to escape Dirksen Federal Courthouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been 30 years since Bill Frakes and Harry Belluomini lost their lives trying to stop an inmate from escaping Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse. On Monday, both men were together once again, if only symbolically. A street sign designating the 200 Block of North Dearborn as Roy L. Bill Frakes Memorial Way, was unveiled this morning by Frakes' widow, Wendy.
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

14-year-old drowns at Happy Acres Kampground in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Sunday day after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground. Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. Rescue crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of a rollover accident, the Chicago Fire Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Serious injury reported in crash on I-57 at I-80

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one serious injury was reported in a crash on Interstate 57 at Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the stretch of southbound I-57 where the accident happened is already backed up regularly because of road work between Sauk Trial and Route 30. The road work was complicated with a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a van, spun around and ended up in the center median. One serious injury was reported. Northbound I-57 from Vollmer Road and southbound I-57 from Route 480 were both jammed following the accident.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy