Small plane goes off runway in Schaumburg, no injuries reported

A small plane slid off a runway Friday night in west suburban Schaumburg.

The crash happened near the 900-block of West Irving Park Road at about 7:26 p.m, according to Illinois State Police. It was not immediately clear what caused the small aircraft to go off the runway, but it eventually came to rest in the grassy area.

No one was injured in the incident, ISP said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was on the plane other than the pilot.

The Illinois State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the incident.