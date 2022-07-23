Hot, muggy weekend with an afternoon shower or storm both days | Central Georgia weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final week of July is set to be a hot and humid one for Middle Georgians. Today will be one of our cloudier days for the week, but we will still see plenty of sunshine, especially early on. High level clouds will be with us most of the day as they slowly feed in from the north. We will see mid-level cloud fields develop in the afternoon, giving us partly cloudy skies. Our highs today are mainly in the low to mid 90s, however the heat indices are in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Our rain chances are relatively low today, and they will be throughout the week, so we’ll need to find other ways to beat the heat. With that being said, we will still see a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening today.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO