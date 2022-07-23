Hot, muggy weekend with an afternoon shower or storm both days | Central Georgia weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final week of July is set to be a hot and humid one for Middle Georgians. Today will be one of our cloudier days for the week, but we will still see plenty of sunshine, especially early on. High level clouds will be with us most of the day as they slowly feed in from the north. We will see mid-level cloud fields develop in the afternoon, giving us partly cloudy skies. Our highs today are mainly in the low to mid 90s, however the heat indices are in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Our rain chances are relatively low today, and they will be throughout the week, so we’ll need to find other ways to beat the heat. With that being said, we will still see a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening today.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There hasn’t been much of any change to the overall weather pattern across the southeast. Hot temperatures, summer-time humidity and a daily chance of spotty thunderstorms remain in the First Alert Forecast for several more days. Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower...
Peachtree City, Ga. - The weather radar that serves Middle Georgia will be down for two weeks starting beginning August 1. According to the Peachtree City National Weather Service during the two week refurbishment, the radar will undergo an important upgrade. Crews will replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
Georgia outdoor lovers and natural resources officials say we may be seeing fewer butterflies in Georgia in 2022, but that may not be the final result for the year as other counts and research remains underway.
In our family, summertime always meant a visit to theme parks. And way back in the days when we only had three television networks, the family would travel to a nearby park where we tween-agers and teenagers were allowed to roam freely, binge ride roller coasters and consume mass quantities of park foods as long as we turned up at the assigned meeting points every few hours.
There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
(GA Recorder) — The Chestatee River is there somewhere. It shows on the map winding through the hills just south of Dahlonega in north Georgia. “Chestatee” is on road signs along US 19. But the river is hard to see from a public road, and you can’t hear its rushing water.
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgians are preparing to hit the books, shoppers may be looking for some places to get their kids' school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to spend nearly 300 dollars more per household on college shopping than they will for back-to-school shopping in 2022.
At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It's time to march forward': Warner Robins vets waiting for final approval of Vietnam Veterans Memorial. According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, the city is negotiating land to house the memorial. Mayor Patrick did not say when the city might be signing paperwork to purchase land, but one of the veterans 13WMAZ spoke with said, she told them, it could be anytime within the next month.
The globe is baking this summer. Temperature records are falling in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, and it’s very likely that 2022 will end up being one of the 10 warmest years on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last week, parts of Georgia were...
Camping in North Georgia is a unique experience. The Peach State offers visitors a unique display of culture, natural features, history, unbeatable food, and activities. Natural springs, swamps, forests, mountains, waterfalls, and canyons all bless the landscape of Georgia. Those looking for a historical endeavor will be pleased as well as sites of historical significance are scattered throughout the beautiful northern areas of the state.
While most people would choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina or North Carolina, Georgia has a lot to offer, too. There are many beautiful but underrated places that you can explore, and most of them are affordable destinations too.
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A tire shop in Bartow County burned for what witnesses say was more than 12 hours starting late Saturday night. According to fire officials, nearly two dozen firefighters worked through the night to put out a massive fire that sparked at North Georgia Tire Services on Criss Black Road NW in Cartersville.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Bomb threats temporarily disrupted classes Monday on eight technical college campuses in Georgia. Most colleges were located in the southern part of the state, but North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville was also targeted. Around 4:30 p.m., Habersham County E-911 received a call stating a bomb had been found in...
ATLANTA — Parents are looking for ways to save money and many are missing the tax free holidays that were once a back-to-school tradition in Georgia. In Kennesaw, at the School Box store, shelves are filled with items like crayons, books, and markers. However, parents like Tonya Morgan can't find everything.
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s happened again. Another alligator attack. This time in Hardee County. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers say on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. a 13-year-old girl was bitten by a gator near a boat ramp in Zolfo Springs. The girl was taken to the...
