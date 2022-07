MERRIAM, Kan. — The Merriam, Kansas, Police Department says it it is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile Monday afternoon. The department tweeted out Monday that it was searching for 15-year-old Dai'Tron Daniels-Strickland. If you have any information authorities ask that you call police dispatch at (913) 782-0720. This...

MERRIAM, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO