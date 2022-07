National Chicken Wing Day is coming up on July 29, so we asked our readers on Kansas City’s subreddit to tell us about their favorite chicken wings around town. Plus, tailgating season returns in just a few weeks, and we can’t think of a better way to get hyped for the first game of NFL’s preseason between the Chiefs and the Bears on August 13.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO