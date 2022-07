7Brew Coffee is coming to Murfreesboro and is set to open on September 9, 2022 at 217 N. Thompson Lane next to Slim Chickens. This is the first location in Tennessee, the 22nd location overall for the company. The owners have stated they plan to open up 24 total locations in Middle Tennessee with Murfreesboro being the first one.

