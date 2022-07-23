ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levitt summer season already at 51k attendees

By Dan Santella
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of Sioux Falls summer nights has reached the halfway mark of its summer season, and Justin Heyd of Sioux Falls is a regular at Levitt at the Falls. “We try to get to at least a show or two every week,”...

Ice cream business leads to sweet success for 14-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur is finding sweet success with his ice cream business. We first met Noah Felderman when he was 12 years old, selling SDSU ice cream out of the back of an ATV. His mom was sort of a silent partner...
Would you use a park and ride north of Sioux Falls? SDDOT wants to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While he lives in Pierre, Steve Gramm knows Sioux Falls’ roads really well. For more than 30 years, Gramm has been working for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. His current role is a planning squad leader and he’s tasked with studying and planning for many of the city’s interstate interchanges. He’s helped produce the 2010 and 2020 decennial interstate corridor reports.
Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
Sunday Boredom Busters, July 24th

PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — Arts Under the Stars features the night sounds of nature and music at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone, MN. Local youth, fresh from Broadway camp, will share the stage with adult performers. The gates open at 8 p.m. The performance starts at dusk. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.
Hot Classic Night takes over downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday for the “Hot Classics Night” from Nyberg’s ACE. Coordinator Tom Olsen estimated this morning that about 400 cars would be downtown for the event. “A little bit of everything a lot of older classics,...
New sculpture catches attention of Brookings community

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You can catch a look at the new baseball sculpture in Brookings. “Play Ball!” is an art addition that was completed last month at the newly renovated Bob Sheldon Field in Brookings. It’s been in a project in the works for the past two years.
Clean out the attic, the Toy Scout is coming to town!

How many of your old toys have you saved from when you were a kid? Maybe you didn’t manage to save any toys, so you’ve been on the hunt for an original Furby, a Cabbage Patch doll, or a Superman PEZ dispenser for decades. Well, hunt no longer...
The Banquet preparing for Project SOS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls is gearing up for its annual Project SOS school supply drive and backpack giveaway. They plan to distribute backpacks between August 2-18. Last year, they gave out over 4,600 bags and this year they’re hoping for even more.
Sioux Falls couple weds during Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Love was in the air this Friday on the 12th Street Plaza. Whitney and Scott Jibben tied the knot Friday afternoon during Fridays on the Plaza. The couple exchanged vows in front of a large crowd that included friends, family and people who...
Celebrating 50 years of Palisades State Park

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a beautiful day to be outside enjoying the sunshine and perhaps hiking Saturday. From the running water of Split Rock Creek to the rock formations and wildlife Palisades State Park near Garretson offers all kinds of scenery. “The park really showcases a lot...
Staying safe while exercising outdoors in the heat

With only a few months of summer in South Dakota, it’s only natural to want to get outside as often as possible to take advantage of the warmer weather. Yet, whether you’re running, playing a game of basketball, or going for a power walk outside, it’s important to stay safe in the extreme temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately. Greg Koch is a certified running coach and board member of the Sioux Falls Area Running Club. He is an expert in running and has done his fair share of exercising in the hot temperatures. He stopped by to share tips and advice for staying safe when exercising outdoors to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Motorcycle crash; SD Lottery; Cheyenne River Reservation shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon. There are new developments in the deadly...
What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?

Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
Sioux Falls playground moves to a new home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s tear-down day at Dakotabilities in Sioux Falls as crews remove one of the playgrounds. “A number of days we’ve been working on it this week,” Jennifer Hoesing said. “A generous crew of volunteers was out from Citibank earlier this week. The team has been working the last couple of days to de-install the equipment.”
Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
Scattered showers in the forecast for this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A break in the heat is a welcome change for most of KELOLAND, but the rain trends will prove very important this week as scattered showers and thunderstorms appear in the forecast. Clearly, the past two weeks have been drier for much of KELOLAND as...
New location for The Restore Church in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton church is soon to have an unorthodox new location: a mall. The Restore Church in Yankton has grown in size since it launched, and now its new home will be in the Yankton Mall. “The leadership team has been looking for spaces around...
