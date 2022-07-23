Watermelon Harvest Time is Here!

There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO