Knox County, IN

Watermelon Harvest Time is Here!

 3 days ago

The Indiana Department of Transportation advises motorists that watermelon harvest...

WEHT/WTVW

Road collapses in Knox County due to storm

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms have been in full force on Sunday night. With all the rain that Knox County got, a road collapsed. According to a Facebook post, Pine Bluff Road between State Road 58 and Hammelman Road collapsed during the ongoing storms. The public is advised to avoid the road until it can be fixed.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure in Bruceville Begins Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 550 near Bruceville. Beginning on or around this Wednesday, July 27, State Road 550 will be closed for an emergency culvert replacement. Crews will replace a culvert near the intersection of SR 550 and US 41. Work...
BRUCEVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess County’s Jobless Rate in June was 2.5%

Daviess County’s unemployment rate in June was 2.5%, down from 3% in June of last year. Martin County’s jobless rate last month was 2.4%, down from 3.2% in June of 2021. In Knox County, June’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8%, down from 3.8% the year before. Pike...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Storms Rip Through Area

On Sunday evening starting around 8 pm several rounds of heavy storms ripped through the area causing power outages, property damage and heavy flooding. Some areas in Central Knox County reported to having over 7 inches of rain between 8 pm and 3 am. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Washington...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Chamber to celebrate Southern Indiana Butcher Supply

The Dubois County Chamber will celebrate the new ownership and business changes for Southern Indiana Butcher Supply with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The public is invited to take part in the celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the business location in Ferdinand at 131 East 10th Street.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelons#Harvest Time
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
buildingindiana.com

Crane Army Ammunition Activity Employees Train in Indiana

Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CRANE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Friday Semi Crashes

There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Two Terre Haute business leaders named to "Indiana 250 List"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List." The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders. Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list. Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley. He...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana. The Indiana Commission on...
INDIANA STATE

