Watermelon Harvest Time is Here!

Severe storms Sunday night and this morning caused flooding of roads and some damage caused by fallen trees. Police advise motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads. Meanwhile, the Washington Parks and Recreation Department says Eastside Park will be closed today due to high water and downed power...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms have been in full force on Sunday night. With all the rain that Knox County got, a road collapsed. According to a Facebook post, Pine Bluff Road between State Road 58 and Hammelman Road collapsed during the ongoing storms. The public is advised to avoid the road until it can be fixed.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 550 near Bruceville. Beginning on or around this Wednesday, July 27, State Road 550 will be closed for an emergency culvert replacement. Crews will replace a culvert near the intersection of SR 550 and US 41. Work...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service will look into at least four reports of funnel clouds Sunday in central Indiana. The funnel clouds were spotted during severe weather in Belle Union, Carmel, Ellettsville, and Whitestown. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tornado warnings for several parts of...
Daviess County’s unemployment rate in June was 2.5%, down from 3% in June of last year. Martin County’s jobless rate last month was 2.4%, down from 3.2% in June of 2021. In Knox County, June’s unemployment rate stood at 2.8%, down from 3.8% the year before. Pike...
On Sunday evening starting around 8 pm several rounds of heavy storms ripped through the area causing power outages, property damage and heavy flooding. Some areas in Central Knox County reported to having over 7 inches of rain between 8 pm and 3 am. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Washington...
The Dubois County Chamber will celebrate the new ownership and business changes for Southern Indiana Butcher Supply with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The public is invited to take part in the celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the business location in Ferdinand at 131 East 10th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 18, 2022 thru July 23, 2022. OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cleaning products and spoon in hand wash sink. Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found mouse droppings and ants around soda and coffee machines.
Spending time outdoors is one of the most underrated pleasures in life. Exploring our natural surroundings is something we should all make a priority and there are a lot of ways we can do that but there is a really cool experience that is happening soon in Indiana. Get Paddling.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
(WEHT) - It is now day two of camper watch. A camper trailer remains parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River, and it is becoming an attraction for boaters cooling off from the heat and humidity.
There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List." The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders. Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list. Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley. He...
If you have ever worked in a position that involved accepting cash from the public, you might be familiar with spotting counterfeit money. But as one local business owner has discovered, it is all too easy to be scammed. Jeff Wheeler is the owner of Great Steak at Eastland Mall...
COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana. The Indiana Commission on...
