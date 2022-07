AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Boxing Club has been around since 1976, employing the motto “It’s better to sweat in the gym than bleed in the streets.”. “We like to say that we provide our kids with the experience of a lifetime. So, we kind of use boxing as a hook to get kids in the gym and off the streets and out of trouble, but we really do so much more," Augusta Boxing Club board member Brennan Meagher says. "We’re all about showing them life beyond the sport. So we do tutoring, we take them to travel, we do college visits. We really work with them to show them all that they can do in life."

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO