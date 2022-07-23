Pre-Sale Code Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

