ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pre-Sale Code Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is holding Survivor Series in Boston this November, and the pre-sale code...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout

Brock Lesnar appeared on Friday’s Smackdown after reportedly walking out and a new report has more details on the matter. As noted, Lesnar appeared at the very end of the show and obliterated Theory following the six-man tag team main event. Lesnar had been reported by multiple outlets and souces to have left the building and WWE removed Lesnar from the Smackdown advertising for the night, including the preview on WWE.com.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: 20 Greatest SummerSlam Moments, Clip From Bella Twins Biography Episode

– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
411mania.com

Claudio Castagnoli Becomes ROH World Champion At Death Before Dishonor (Pics, Video)

Another member of the Blackpool Combat Club became a champion as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World title at Death Before Dishonor. After about fifteen minutes of action, Claudio pinned Jonathan Gresham with the Ricola Bomb. Gresham was led to the ring by Prince Nana, who purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and folded it into The Embassy.
WWE
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Retains ROH Television Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out. Joe is currently...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Ticketmaster#Combat#Pre Sale Code#Ppv#Wweboston#Peacock#Wwe Network
411mania.com

Update on WWE Creative Situation Following News That Triple H Is Taking Over

As reported earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over all responsibilities as the head of WWE creative. Fightful Select has more details on the situation, including the status of Bruce Prichard. Prichard had been working in both creative and as the head of talent relations before Triple H assumed both roles.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sami Zayn on His Rivalry with Kevin Owens, RAW Debut Against John Cena, WrestleMania Match with Johnny Knoxville and More!

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sami Zayn. -Poor Sami finally gets a sit down interview with Austin and it drops the day Vince McMahon sets the wrestling world on fire by announcing his retirement. Oh, and Brock Lesnar walked out and HHH is back as Head of Talent Relations. Nobody is going to care this report, but we carry on. Let’s get to it!
WWE
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Asks For AEW & ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham appears to potentially be done with ROH and AEW after he reportedly asked for his release before last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to Fightful Select, Gresham asked for his release on Saturday night before the show, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the opening bout.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Live Results 7.23.22: Commander Azeez Returns to NXT, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Report: Episode Three: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock

-Previous episodes on Shawn/Bret and Undertaker/Kane. -The opening starts with their famous sit down with JR before Mania X-7. Austin: “There can be only one.” I mean, that one line right there pretty much encapsulates their entire rivalry. Rock says Austin’s popularity motivated and drove him because that’s what he wanted. Rock: “There is only one number one spot and I am going to take it.”
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Doesn’t See ROH As Developmental For AEW, Details Original Plan For Claudio Castagnoli

During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about if he sees the ROH brand as developmental for AEW, and also detailed his original plan for Claudio Castagnoli’s debut. According to Khan, Castagnoli was originally supposed to debut at Death Before Dishonor, but he called him in early when Bryan Danielson wasn’t cleared. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Undertaker Thinks a Move to TV-14 Would Be Good For WWE

The Undertaker believes that if WWE is planning to go TV-14, it would be a move in the right direction. The WWE Hall of Famer was on the WWE Mattel panel at San Diego Comic-Con and was asked by a fan what he thought about the rumored move. “I think...
WWE
411mania.com

XFL Announces Team Markets For Reboot’s Inaugural Season in February

The XFL will relaunch in Febraruy with eight teams in their own home cities, and the league announced those markets on Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson co-owned league announced on Sunday that they will have eight franchises based in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy