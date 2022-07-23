Pre-Sale Code Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch commented on her match with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s title at Summerslam. She also talked about how hard she’s worked to get where she is. She wrote: “I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product...
Brock Lesnar appeared on Friday’s Smackdown after reportedly walking out and a new report has more details on the matter. As noted, Lesnar appeared at the very end of the show and obliterated Theory following the six-man tag team main event. Lesnar had been reported by multiple outlets and souces to have left the building and WWE removed Lesnar from the Smackdown advertising for the night, including the preview on WWE.com.
– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”
In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to work with Lita in WWE, her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey being about more than a title, and much more. You can read her comments below. Liv Morgan on Lita inspiring her to become a wrestler...
Another member of the Blackpool Combat Club became a champion as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World title at Death Before Dishonor. After about fifteen minutes of action, Claudio pinned Jonathan Gresham with the Ricola Bomb. Gresham was led to the ring by Prince Nana, who purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and folded it into The Embassy.
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s input on the formation of DX, his reaction to their controversial segments, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s input on the formation of...
After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out. Joe is currently...
– WWE stock continues to rise, as it’s currently at $71.52, up 7.97% from its opening price of $69.81. It went as high as $72.12 today. The closing price on Friday, minutes before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, was $66.21. – The last two episodes of Miz & Mrs...
Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will emanate from the sold out Madison Square Garden. WWE executives were told last week that tonight’s episode is the highest-grossing RAW of the year. – WWE previously set travel plans for Edge for tonight, but...
As reported earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over all responsibilities as the head of WWE creative. Fightful Select has more details on the situation, including the status of Bruce Prichard. Prichard had been working in both creative and as the head of talent relations before Triple H assumed both roles.
WWE held an NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida on Friday night with Mandy Rose in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Wendy Choo & Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James. * Solo Sikoa def. JD McDonagh...
411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sami Zayn. -Poor Sami finally gets a sit down interview with Austin and it drops the day Vince McMahon sets the wrestling world on fire by announcing his retirement. Oh, and Brock Lesnar walked out and HHH is back as Head of Talent Relations. Nobody is going to care this report, but we carry on. Let’s get to it!
Jonathan Gresham appears to potentially be done with ROH and AEW after he reportedly asked for his release before last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to Fightful Select, Gresham asked for his release on Saturday night before the show, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the opening bout.
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
-Previous episodes on Shawn/Bret and Undertaker/Kane. -The opening starts with their famous sit down with JR before Mania X-7. Austin: “There can be only one.” I mean, that one line right there pretty much encapsulates their entire rivalry. Rock says Austin’s popularity motivated and drove him because that’s what he wanted. Rock: “There is only one number one spot and I am going to take it.”
– WWE’s stock finished out Monday on a high from the opening price. As had been reported, the stock was up throughout the day from the opening price of $69.81. At the time of close at 4 PM ET, the stock landed at $71.81 which is up $5.59 (8.44%) from the Friday closing price.
During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about if he sees the ROH brand as developmental for AEW, and also detailed his original plan for Claudio Castagnoli’s debut. According to Khan, Castagnoli was originally supposed to debut at Death Before Dishonor, but he called him in early when Bryan Danielson wasn’t cleared. Here are highlights:
The Undertaker believes that if WWE is planning to go TV-14, it would be a move in the right direction. The WWE Hall of Famer was on the WWE Mattel panel at San Diego Comic-Con and was asked by a fan what he thought about the rumored move. “I think...
The XFL will relaunch in Febraruy with eight teams in their own home cities, and the league announced those markets on Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson co-owned league announced on Sunday that they will have eight franchises based in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.
