Nashville, TN

One person dead, no suspect in custody

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a gas...

www.wsmv.com

fox17.com

Police: Victim critically injured in Madison shooting, suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the suspect accused of shooting and critically injuring a 41-year-old victim Friday. It happened at a Shell gas station on Briarville Road. According to police, a witness inside the store told detectives the suspect and victim had a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting reported on University Ct in Nashville early Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has reported that officers responded to a shooting on at Tony Sedukum Apartments on University Ct in Nashville early Monday morning. MNPD says a man was found intoxicated on the ground at the scene. The victim had been shot in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD searching for two suspects following fatal crash in August 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are working to find two suspects who were involved in a fatal crash in August 2020 that killed two people. Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville, were killed on Bell Road near Brook View Estates Drive. Jose Damaso-Hernandez, now 25, was driving a Ford...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors looking for answers after three die in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in North Nashville is looking for answers after a fire took three lives at a Nashville home on Saturday. Police have been investigating the fire as a possible arson and homicide case. Families and neighbors on Leondale Trace said they are heartbroken and frustrated....
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6. The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

28-year-old goes missing after fight with girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man who went missing Sunday. MPD said they are looking for 28-year-old Sherman Jamal Simmons. His girlfriend reported missing him after she and Sherman allegedly had an argument. She told police he had left in his vehicle before she called the police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned after alleged rape of 74-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still looking for a man they say raped a 74-year-old woman in her home Saturday morning. They say it happened in the West Nashville area near Bowling Avenue, behind Elmington Park. They say the woman believed the stranger who raped her was inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

One Killed in Saturday Accident on Bradyville Pike in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATE - WGNS has more information on a Bradyville Pike accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3PM (07/23/22). 70-Year-old Antonio Pena was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan when he ran off the left side of the road, colliding into a culvert. The van came to a rest after hitting a tree near the Bradyville Convenience Center in the 6000 block of Bradyville Pike, close to Manus Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police investigate 2 slayings at gas stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred at gas stations Friday night. Police said the first killing at a Thornton’s station at 7:25 p.m. was a “targeted murder,” according to a media release. A gunman shot and killed 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at the station on Eagle View Boulevard. Police said the gunman waited until Williams exited the store and opened fire, then fled in a white sedan. Williams died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PHOTOS: 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalized on Tiny Town Road. One person was flown to Vanderbilt and two others were taken to Tennova. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:37 a.m. between Tara Boulevard and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

