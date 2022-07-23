ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashvillians feeling lucky ahead of Mega Millions drawing

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tonight, someone could become $660 million dollars richer.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now the third largest prize in the game's history since no one has been able to win since April. While the odds of winning are very low, that hasn't stopped people in Nashville from dreaming.

On the day of her daughter's birthday, Amber Starr is convinced luck is on her side.

"I'm definitely going to be leaving Nashville and getting my dream home and traveling the United States with this one. It's the lucky ticket," Starr said.

She's not the only one feeling lucky though.

A steady stream of people stopped by the Shell on 8th Avenue South hoping to strike gold and get rich quick.

The question on many people's mind is what can $660 million dollars buy you?

"I don't even think I can really conceptualize how much that is. I mean, I'm sure it'd be life-changing," Mega Millions player Alison Gollnick said.

Andy Harbin who is visiting Nashville also decided to try his luck. He said if he hit it big he would share the jackpot with his family.

"First, I would make sure my kids have an excellent education, college education. And then you know from there, I dunno. Probably take an extended vacation with my wife after that," Harbin said.

The odds of actually hitting this jackpot is about one in 302 million.

Tonight's drawing is the ninth largest lottery jackpot ever in the U.S. The lump sum cash payout is estimated to be 376 million.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

