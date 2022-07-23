ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Harvest, volunteers fill 20K backpacks to feed students

By WTXL Staff reports
 3 days ago
Making sure no student goes hungry in our community, volunteers gathered at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Friday for Second Harvest of the Big Bend's Backpack Blitz.

The goal: To fill backpacks with enough food so students in-need in the eight counties Second Harvest serves can have a nutritious food on the weekends during the school year.

"So we've set a goal today of 20,000. We've had over 500 volunteers committing to come in and help us with this. We reached that goal and what that means for us is that 3,000 backpacks will be going out every Friday starting the first week of school, which is 3 weeks away so it's going to be incredible," Monique Ellsworth of Second Harvest of the Big Bend said.

The Backpack Blitz is part of Second Harvest's Envision No Hunger campaign which runs through the month of July. There's still time to donate - just go to fightinghunger.org .


