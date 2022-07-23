Trump, Pence campaign for opposing AZ Governor candidates

Two of the biggest names in Republican politics came to Arizona Friday—campaigning for two different candidates for the Republican nomination for governor.

Endorsements carry a lot of weight in political campaigns. And people who give the endorsements usually give them to people who line up with their philosophy. That’s a big factor in why Mike Pence and Donald Trump are endorsing different candidates for governor.

Mike Pence, and Governor Doug Ducey joined Karrin Taylor Robson in a visit to the National Border Patrol Council. The Council represents Border Patrol Agents. Taylor Robson, Ducey and Pence praised the agents for their work securing the border, and came down hard on President Biden, saying his policies changed a secure border into a border crisis.

Taylor Robson says, “It's about resources and will power. And as governor, I'll do one thing after I take the oath of office. I will call our legislators into a special session. I will surge the National Guard to the border to make sure the local authorities have every resource they need.”

Pence did not mention Robson’s opponent by name. That’s common in campaign events. But it’s clear he was talking about Kari Lake —a former anchor at the Fox station in Phoenix. She received Trump’s endorsement after embracing his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump is speaking at a rally for Lake in Prescott Valley Friday night.

Both Pence and Ducey praise Robson’s experience in business and in government reaching back to work with the Reagan administration.

Pence says, “So now more than ever, we need the people of Arizona, Republicans of Arizona to nominate the kind of leadership that will continue to build on the progress that Governor Ducey and his administration has made. That candidate is Karen Taylor Robson, and we're honored to be here to stand with you.”

We did not get a chance to ask Pence about this dynamic of dueling endorsements and the idea of two party leaders with such a split between them. Reporters were hustled out of the room, with no questions allowed.

Both Pence and Ducey made an earlier appearance with Robson in Maricopa County. As the state’s population center it’s essential to carrying the state.

----