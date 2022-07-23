ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Extreme heat takes toll on deputies

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Extreme temperatures can pose a serious health risk for anyone spending long hours in the heat.

Some of those people are first-responders, police officers, and sheriff's deputies.

Kimber Take has been a deputy with Tulsa County Sheriff's Office for nearly 15 years. Her shift starts at 8:00 a.m. She spends most of her day on the road and in the heat.

"We patrol the streets and stop traffic violations and we also just kind of keep an eye out for anything suspicious or abnormal that's going on," Take said.

She said some days are longer than others.

"Any time you get a call that's going to take a while, type of call, like any type of death investigation, or any larger crime scene type of call, you're going to be out in for a while whether it's hot or cold," Take said.

She said summers are especially busy.

"We get a lot of heat related phone calls in the summer," Take said.

In Tulsa, EMSA has responded to 111 suspected heat-related calls in July, as triple digit temperatures create dangerous conditions for Oklahomans. First responders, like Deputy Take, EMSA, and police, must go out into those same dangerous conditions to help them.

"It's not an easy job, but you add the extreme temperatures with it and it's just a little bit harder," Take said.

Take does it all, while wearing 30 extra pounds of equipment including a bulletproof vest and utility belt.

"Especially if you're hot and sweaty, it definitely feels like more than that," Take said.

Deputies spend much of their day patrolling. Deputy Take said she gets in and out of her car up to 40 times in an eight hour shift. She said the heat can quickly sneak up on her.

"Personally, I like to bring a gallon or more of water with me everyday that I just kind of move around or whatever is easiest for me to drink, and I also bring electrolytes with me because if I'm out of the vehicle and I'm sweating all day, I want to replace all of that," Take said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 9

Vicki Gregory
2d ago

We are very blessed that we have a police department that cares about us. In summer, they are still out in dangerous heat, even if they have no protective gear on. I walk my dog 4-6 times a day and it's miserable right now. Thank you, Officers for protecting us Every day of the year. 👍🙏🇺🇲

Reply
3
Just Taylor
2d ago

well that's the profession they chose, at least they can blast the air in their government loaned vehicle...i would love to know why they leave their cars running when its not being occupied

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for two missing, endangered children

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two stepbrothers who were last spotted with a gun and a pair of car keys. Officers were called out to the Bandon Trail Apartments near E. 88th and Delaware on Monday morning. They say 13-year-old Elijah Doakes and his stepbrother, 9-year-old Jeremiah Hall left the apartment around 4:30 a.m., with Elijah’s father’s car keys and gun.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Missing Child Recovered in Skiatook

On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Owasso Grass Fire Contained By Firefighters

An Owasso grass fire was contained by Limestone and Owasso firefighters Sunday evening. The grass fire was near 106th Street North and 177th East Avenue in Owasso. Authorities said large trees caught fire around 5 p.m. and the flames spread toward homes. The Limestone Fire Department said about 25 acres...
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emsa#Oklahomans
News On 6

Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Into Muskogee Women's Home

A Muskogee woman is looking for a place to live after police say a man accused of driving under the influence crashed into her home, causing major damage. There’s now a gaping hole inside the house. Sara Debord said her mother was standing in the kitchen when the driver...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee man drowns in swimming pool

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Odus Flatt Jr., 63, of Muskogee, was found in the pool at a home in Muskogee County and taken to the hospital where he later died. The drowning is being...
MUSKOGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Several road projects start on Monday in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Beginning on Monday, July 25th, several road projects will begin around Jenks, the city announced. * Monday, July 25 - “A” Street (between 4th & 7th Street):. A contractor will be restriping the road and will close various lanes during the painting process. There...
JENKS, OK
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Wrong-Way Driving Detection System Being Tested On I-40 Highway

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police looking for owner of 23 pounds of marijuana

Tulsa police arrested a woman after she was caught burglarizing a dispensary near 6500 E 46th Street. Hilary Wagar, was seen in security videos hiding marijuana behind the building along with another man, so police added possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Later, a business near 8200 E. 46th...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Adjusting Trash Pickup Times Due To Heat

The City of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash pickup times. Drivers will begin their shifts earlier to avoid the afternoon heat. For all of this week, customers are asked to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pickup day.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy