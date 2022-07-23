ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground murder?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings remains a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investors say he killed.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Search For Motive In Cedar Falls Family Killings

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to look for a motive into the killing of three members of a Cedar Falls family. Sarah, Tyler, and their six-year old daughter Lula [[LOO-luh]] Schmidt were shot to death Friday as they were camping at Maquoketa [[muh-KOH-kuh-tuh]] Caves State Park in Jackson County.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
La Vista, NE
City
Cedar Falls, IA
La Vista, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Maquoketa, IA
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KBUR

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

(AP)- A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula.
LA VISTA, NE
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
nwestiowa.com

Nebraska passenger cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Omaha, NE, woman was cited about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, July 21, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Rianna Unique Worthington stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2019 Kia Sorento for...
SIBLEY, IA
WOWT

Stolen vehicles found by Omaha Police during Benson search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police conducted a search while looking for stolen vehicles. Several stolen motorcycles and a boat were allegedly found when Omaha Police searched a lot over the weekend. Police got a warrant to search the lot in the Benson neighborhood near 61st and Binney after receiving reports of stolen vehicles.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WOWT

Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating an incident Monday morning at Bennington Lake that left three people injured. Authorities were called to the area at 11:09 a.m. after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help. Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.
BENNINGTON, NE
KETV.com

One injured in overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning stabbing. The victim was found near Park Avenue and Hickory Street around 3:15 a.m. Monday and transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not said if there have been any arrests.
OMAHA, NE
nwestiowa.com

Omaha driver cited for OWI and marijuana

PAULLINA—A 41-year-old Omaha, NE, man was cited Friday, July 22, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana in connection with a May 12 traffic stop in Paullina. The citing of Donald Ray Clark Jr. stemmed from the...
PAULLINA, IA
iheart.com

Benson Park Drowning Victim Identified

Omaha Police have identified and released the name of a person who drowned in the Benson Park lagoon over the weekend. They say witnesses told arriving officers 58-year old William Rademacker of Omaha had been drinking and jumped into the lagoon around three p.m. Saturday, but did not resurface. An...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
WOWT

Three injured in Omaha rollover crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash shut down two lanes of traffic Monday morning. Officers at the scene said a sedan rolled over on 30th Street and Ellison Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Three people were brought to the hospital after the crash.
OMAHA, NE
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy