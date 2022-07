Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 20-24, 2022. City administrators are urging residents to conserve their water usage through various measures in order to combat an ongoing drought. Regulations surrounding water usage, and not just from this year, but also previous years, have proven to successfully conserve water. Jason Christensen, water resources manager, said “the average Park City single-family home uses half as much water now than it did in 2000 while multi-family units and irrigation accounts have shown similar drops.”

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO